Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for helping hide body in cemetery

HOT SPRINGS -- The fourth suspect involved in the fatal 2020 shooting of a man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to his role helping dispose of the victim's body.

Dakota Lee White, 20, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, Garland County Deputy Prosecutor Mallory Floyd said.

A third felony count of theft by receiving of a firearm was withdrawn as part of the plea agreement, Floyd said.

The actual shooter, Robert Krah, 18, pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to manslaughter for the July 28, 2020, death of Christopher Lee Jennings, 20, of Hot Springs. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to six years on each count, to run concurrently.

Logan Chase Snyder, 20, of Hot Springs, pleaded guilty on Feb. 22 to the same charges as White and was sentenced to eight years for abuse of a corpse and six years for tampering with evidence, to run concurrently.

John George Liapis, 19, pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 to the same charges as White and Snyder and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threatening for threatening a female witness at gunpoint and was sentenced to six years on each count, all to run concurrently.

The case of the fifth and final suspect, Donald Stone Ritchey, 21, who is facing the same charges as White and Snyder, is still pending, Floyd said. All five suspects were arrested on Aug. 26, 2020.