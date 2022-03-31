Jennifer Gerber, executive director of Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute, to resign in May

The executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute announced on Thursday that she is resigning at the end of May.

The Institute organizes film-related activities and the annual documentary film festival, which began in 1992, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. The festival attracts audiences to Hot Springs from around the world.

"The Board of Directors are in the process of filling the position and we are working together to ensure that all of the items related to the festival and organization continue to move forward as smoothly as possible during the transition,” said Jennifer Gerber, the executive director, in a statement.

Gerber, who has run the institute for about six years, said she will continue to live and work in Hot Springs, teaching film and working on projects. She said her immediate focus will be on her next film project, which she said is scheduled for production in July.