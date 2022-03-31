On defining woman

Sen. Marsha (aka Karen) Blackburn asked what seemed a simple question to Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: to define "woman." As a judge trying to determine fairness under our laws and Constitution, should a judge look and see the sex and/or race of a defendant in making decisions? The answer is a definite no.

We should all be treated, regardless of these differences, the same by our court system. Women, children, people of a different color, have all been treated in our past as possessions. We are theoretically moving past that, but there are too many instances where a white male defendant, especially if he has connections, gets a lighter sentence. The "woman" definition should not matter. The psychological makeup of the defendant, especially at the time of the crime, age, as well as the crime committed should matter. Not whether the chromosomes are XX or XY.

By the way, I will continue to hold the door open for the "person" following me into stores, etc.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Revenue reclamation

I was driving in Little Rock recently and observed three automobiles with outdated tags and even no tag. The first two, which were new, had temporary tags with expiration dates of Jan. 31, 2022, and Feb. 4, 2022. These tags were, of course, paper in a clear plastic bag, just flapping away and kind of thumbing their nose at the Department of Revenue and the state of Arkansas. The other SUV had no license tag.

A new job may be in creation. I am sure it can be justified in revenue reclamation by just driving the streets and parking lots and giving citations to those offenders. I seriously doubt if these offenders even have any auto insurance.

I challenge the Department of Revenue to take an active role in this, rather than a passive one. Fed up.

STEVEN MASON

Hot Springs Village

In hearty agreement

Yes. That's my hearty response to several of the letters printed in Tuesday's Voices section. Yes to the Hogs and the wonderful season they gave us to enjoy. Yes to our statesman Tom Cotton for perfectly portraying the double standards Democrats live by in Supreme Court nomination hearings. Yes to Mr. Joseph Barsocchi's clear and concise letter of what transgenderism is doing to women's sports. Yes to our men and women in blue and how essential they are to our society.

Yes, yes, and again I say yes!

JUDY WALLACE

Bald Knob