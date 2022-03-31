Little Rock mayor says crime ‘trending downward’ after 2 killed, 3 injured by gunfire in 2 days





After a weekend of heightened violence, Little Rock's mayor and police chief resolved Wednesday to stay the course with their two-pronged crime reduction and prevention initiatives that involve community policing and social programs, saying the tactic is working.

"We're seeing results, but we still have more work to do," Mayor Frank Scott said Wednesday morning during a news conference at City Hall.

Crime in the city is up 11%, but Scott said that is down from Jan. 31, when the crime rate reached a 26% increase.

"Data suggests it's trending downward," Scott said.

Statistics provided by the city indicate the overall crime rate was 10% higher as of March 28 than it was the same date a year earlier. Violent crime was up 12% by that date.

Chief Keith Humphrey addressed the two homicides in the city Saturday and Sunday as well as the shooting Sunday afternoon that wounded three people in the River Market District.

Humphrey said detectives are confident they will be able to identify a suspect in the early-morning killing of Charles "Charlie" Willis, 53, an employee at the West Markham bar Pizza D'Action, but did not name a suspect Wednesday morning.

Willis' death was made even more tragic because he "was just doing his job," Humphrey said.

The victim in the second homicide, on Patterson Road, had not been identified when Humphrey spoke Wednesday morning, but a Little Rock Police Twitter post later in the day identified him as 33-year-old Rayvon McDowell.

Humphrey did not say much about the circumstances of McDowell's death, but noted that detectives were following up on leads they hoped would help identify a suspect.

The River Market shooting, which occurred in a 215 East Markham parking deck, was "acquaintance violence," Humphrey said. A police report listed Kaylan Pace, 33, Nick Wallace, 21, and Ronald Peyton, 35, as injured during the incident.

"Conflict resolution is a problem here," Humphrey said, adding that so many of the shootings in the city result from arguments that aren't resolved peaceably.

"People don't talk anymore," the chief said, reminding people it is OK to "agree to disagree" without picking up weapons and hurting someone.

Humphrey said the violent crime in the city is isolated to very specific areas and that those areas are being patrolled by officers, but acknowledged that crime will always be around.

"Crimes sometimes occur regardless of the place and regardless of anyone's best efforts," Humphrey said.

In an effort to keep violent criminals off the streets, Humphrey said his department is referring every gun crime it can to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and federal prosecutors for federal charges. People convicted on federal charges serve 85-95% of their sentence, keeping them from potential re-offense on parole.

"Don't say you weren't warned," Humphrey said, speaking to criminals in the city.

Scott, who during his State of the City address Monday pledged support for raises for Little Rock Police, attributed the city's crime prevention efforts to the hard work of police officers and the effect of long-term social programs going into place.

"We are providing solutions to the problem," Scott said. "We're not talking about it, we're doing it."

Scott also said the members of the HOPE advisory council, which is intended to work with the community programs, would be announced "soon." On Feb. 23, Scott said council members would be named "very soon."

City-provided stats show that as of March 28, Little Rock's murder rate was up 33% from the same date in 2021, leading to more homicide cases for the eight-person team of homicide detectives to work.

Police officials have said they work between seven and 11 cases at a time, which is as much as double the number of cases recommended by former New York Police Department homicide detective Vernon Geberth, who wrote a training manual on investigating killings which is used in training many detectives in the nation, including at least some Little Rock officers. Geberth said any more than five can lead to poor work and exhaustion.

"They are busy, there's no question," said Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley, who leads the department's Investigative Division and oversees the detectives.

There have been about eight detectives since Bewley started managing the squad in 2002, and while it would be good to have more personnel investigating murders, he has to think about having enough detectives to look into other crimes as well, he said.

"It's always concerning when a detective's workload is pushed a little bit, and that's why we manage it," Bewley said, explaining there are supervisors and a wellness unit to make sure the detectives are being taken care off.

"Homicide is without a doubt our priority," Bewley said, but added there is more to the question than just investigating killings.





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Wednesday during his weekly safety briefing that the city will stay the course in its approach to combating violence within the city. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





