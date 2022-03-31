Argument in Little Rock ends with man injured by double-sided ax, police say

An argument between two men in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon ended when one injured the other with a double-sided ax, police said.

Officers responded at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday to 3301 Fair Park Blvd. for a battery in progress, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, a 31-year-old man told officers that he was struck in the shoulder/neck area by a man with a double-sided ax, police said.

Officers observed a large laceration in his shoulder/neck area, according to the report.

The victim told officers that the men had gotten into an argument inside a vehicle, according to the report.

The two men knew each other from a landscaping job they had worked on, the report states.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where his injuries were declared non-life-threatening, police said.