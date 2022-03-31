



Chenal Pines retiree site sells for $35.3M

A two-year-old luxury retirement development in west Little Rock has sold for $35.3 million.

The Chenal Pines Retirement Community is a 130-unit complex on 7.8 acres at 16715 Champagnolle Drive that markets itself as an all-inclusive community for people age 55 and older. Its amenities include a pharmacy, salon and barber shop, 150-seat theater, banking services and a library.

The buyer was WSL-Chenal Pines, a limited liability company affiliated with Wheelock Street Capital, a private real estate investment firm with offices in Greenwich, Conn., and Boston. The LLC is headed by Lawrence Settanni, a Wheelock principal and its chief financial officer.

The seller was Chenal Pines Retirement Community LLC, which is an affiliate of Resort Lifestyle Communities, whose founder and chief executive officer, Breck Collingsworth, is listed as the limited liability company's manager. Chenal Pines Retirement Community acquired the site in 2017 for just under $3.1 million from Deltic Timber Corp.

-- Noel Oman

Rural development event sign-up starts

Registration is open for the 2022 Arkansas Rural Development Summit on May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The annual event, a partnership between the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's rural services division and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission, draws hundreds of participants -- including mayors, county judges, legislators, state and federal officials,and community leaders -- who wish to interact and learn about best practices for the state's smallest communities.

The program will include two breakout sessions, a hosted legislative committee meeting, and the annual Governor's Award Luncheon, where grants will be awarded to communities throughout Arkansas.

Attendees who register before April 28 can take advantage of the early-bird rate of $75 per attendee. For those who register after April 28th, summit fees are $100 per attendee. Exhibit space is $200 and provides two complimentary registrations.

For more information and to register online, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022ARDSummit.

-- Noel Oman

Index sheds 13.20, wraps up at 785.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 785.87, down 13.20.

"Equities traded lower on Wednesday on more tempered expectations of Russian–Ukrainian peace negotiations following four consecutive days of gains as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



