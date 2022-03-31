Sections
MLB exhibition scores

Today at 2:00 a.m.

MLB EXHIBITION SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 10, Atlanta 7

Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 4

Detroit 7, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 29, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 8, Seattle 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 0

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Houston 5, NY Mets 3 (10)

Toronto 11, NY Yankees 3

LA Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4

Today's Games

All times Central

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

LA Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

LA Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Washington vs. NY Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

NY Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

NY Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. LA Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

