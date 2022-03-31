MLB EXHIBITION SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6
Boston 10, Atlanta 7
Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 4
Detroit 7, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 29, Washington 8
Chicago Cubs 8, Seattle 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 0
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 5
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Houston 5, NY Mets 3 (10)
Toronto 11, NY Yankees 3
LA Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4
Today's Games
All times Central
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
LA Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
LA Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Washington vs. NY Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
NY Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
NY Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. LA Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.