



• Ezra Miller, known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films, was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say he yelled obscenities, grabbed the mic from a woman who was singing and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller took issue over the weekend with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad "Shallow" at a bar frequented mostly by locals in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, Hawaii police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said. The song aggravated Miller, he said. Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Stamford, Vt., has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, calling them "manini" incidents -- a Hawaiian term that can mean minor or small -- such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people. Miller was arrested at Margarita Village late Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released after posting $500 bail. Hours later, Miller was escorted away after a Hilo resident called police asking for advice about removing two houseguests from his property, Quiocho said. Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies big ("Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") and small ("We Need to Talk About Kevin" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"). He also has a key role in the upcoming "Harry Potter"-universe film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

• After a nearly monthlong social media break, Hilaria Baldwin announced on Instagram that she's expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, calling her pregnancy "a blessing and a gift during such uncertain times." Hilaria, 38, said Tuesday that she's due this fall, posting a video of the couple breaking the news to their brood, with her husband, 63, quickly reposting the reveal. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise." Alec is also the father of a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his first wife, Kim Basinger.





This photo provided by the Hawai'i Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. (Hawai'i Police Department via AP)





