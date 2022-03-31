No bail for pair held in slaying

Two males, ages 20 and 17, are being held in the Dub Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff without bail in connection to the Monday shooting death of another 17-year-old.

A Jefferson County district judge found probable cause for Darrion Williams and Jordan Johnson to be held on suspicion of capital murder, terroristic act and aggravated assault. Johnson has been charged as an adult, although he is 17.

The victim, later identified as Tristian Harris, was found lying on his back in the parking lot of the Elm Street Apartments, 818 S. Elm St., when officers arrived in response to a shooting at about 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to an affidavit from Pine Bluff Police Det. Mike Merritt. Harris' body was lying in between an Oldsmobile Alero and a bronze Nissan Sentra, according to Merritt. The Alero had approximately six bullet holes on the right front passenger door and window area.

Attempts to revive Harris by CPR were unsuccessful. another detective advised that a handgun was under Harris' body. A deputy coroner arrived on the scene and took custody of the body.

Video footage from a nearby Sky Cop camera and surrounding residences, Merritt wrote, revealed a silver Sentra registered to two women. A black male was allegedly seen getting out of a Nissan Altima and shooting but he left in the silver Sentra.

One of the women reportedly stated that Williams, her boyfriend, was in the silver Sentra that officers located at 30th Avenue and Olive Street. Williams matched the description of the suspect in the video, and his phone was pinged on Faucett Road. A person told police Williams was inside a residence there.

Williams reportedly told police he drove to 818 W. 28th Ave. with Johnson and saw the victim outside an Alero. Williams allegedly said he parked on the east side of the building and that Johnson went to the west-side parking lot and shot Harris. Johnson allegedly admitted to opening fire on Harris and added that he jumped back into the car and went to Faucett Road.

Capital murder carries a sentence of life in prison without parole or death if the suspects are convicted.