North Little Rock police investigate fatal shooting

Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning in North Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded at 4:37 a.m. to the intersection of Lansbrook Drive and East Bethany Road in reference to a person having been shot, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, they located a male lying on the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The male was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155.