North Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting

North Little Rock police were investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead off Broadway in the southwest part of the city, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a location in the 4200 block of Turner Street about 6 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller told them someone had been shot.

They located a man lying on the ground near the road with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries. Police declined to identify him until next of kin had been notified.

Detectives were working the scene Wednesday night, and no further information was provided.