Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task force

• Kevin Burke, 35, of 21049 Arkansas 303 North in Hindsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons, forgery and theft of property. Burke was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Sonia Vargas-Garcia, 24, of 1901 W. Shady Grove Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vargas-Garcia was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Paul Henshaw, 28, of 1753 W. Zion Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henshaw was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.