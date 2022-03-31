The nation in brief: Oklahoma enacts transgender sports ban; Missouri targeting Planned Parenthood

Oklahoma enacts transgender sports ban

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.

Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter, Stitt signed the Save Women's Sports Act.

"This bill ... to us in Oklahoma is just common sense," said Stitt, a first-term Republican who is running for reelection. "When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. ... That's all this bill says."

The bill, which easily passed the Republican-led House and Senate mostly along party lines, took effect immediately. It applies to both high school and college.

The law was panned by civil-rights groups as unnecessarily targeting a group of people who are already marginalized.

"Transgender people belong everywhere, but with the swipe of a pen and a public display, Gov. Stitt has sent a clear message to Oklahoma's vulnerable transgender youth that they are not welcome or accepted in our state," said Tamya Cox-Toure, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Sandy Hook families reject Jones offer

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Infowars host Alex Jones offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings. The offer was quickly rejected by the families.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned to determine how much he should pay.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers because of the hoax conspiracy promoted on his show.

The court filings posted online Tuesday said: "Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused."

Last week Jones defied a court order to attend a deposition near his home in Austin, Texas, to provide testimony ahead of the trial, saying he was ill.

Lawyers for the families rejected the settlement offer within a few hours, saying it was a "transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook."

Missouri targeting Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The GOP-led Missouri House has advanced a bill to defund Planned Parenthood, ban fetal tissue donations and put additional restrictions on abortion.

The House gave the measure initial approval on a voice vote Tuesday. It needs another House vote to move to the Republican-led Senate.

The measure also bans fetal-tissue donation and would allow family members to file wrongful-death lawsuits if babies are born after an abortion and then die.

Planned Parenthood currently is reimbursed for providing health care for low-income recipients of government health insurance. Republican lawmakers are trying to block any public funding from going to Planned Parenthood, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Abortion opponents in Missouri have for years sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood. But legislators struggled with loopholes that allowed Planned Parenthood clinics that provide other health care to continue receiving funding.

Maryland nears easing of abortion rules

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Maryland General Assembly has passed a bill that would expand access to abortion by ending a restriction that only physicians provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost.

The Senate gave the measure final passage on a 28-15 vote Tuesday. That sends it to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he personally opposes abortion but has called the issue settled law in the state.

Supporters say Maryland does not have enough abortion providers for the needs of the state. Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat who is sponsoring a Senate version of the bill, noted that many counties do not have a single provider.

"This is a big deal," said Karen Nelson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland. "We know that just because it's legal on the books does not always mean that there's access, and so today the Maryland General Assembly made sure that there will be access."

The bill would remove a restriction preventing nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants from providing abortions. It would create an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually.

Opponents said the measure went too far.

"Maryland already is one of only four states that forces taxpayers to fund abortion," said Sen. Justin Ready, a Carroll County Republican, "and we force it at pretty much every stage of the process."



