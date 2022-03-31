Philley named pitcher of the week





The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released its NCAA Division II National Players of the Week awards for the week ending on March 20. Among those rewarded, University of Arkansas at Monticello junior lefty Mason Philley has been named the National Pitcher of the Week.

Philley threw the first perfect game ever in Great American Conference play as the Boll Weevils defeated East Central (Okla.) 12-0 on Saturday.

He totaled a season-high 10 strikeouts, fanning the side in both the fifth and sixth innings. Philley sat down all 21 batters he faced and recorded the 11th no-hitter in conference history.

The junior logged a complete game shut-out over East Central as the Weevils would win the game after the seventh.

Philley's record moves to 3-2 on the season.





