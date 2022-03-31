Pine Bluff High School students walk out of class, demand better security and oppose potential relocation

Pine Bluff High School students staged a walkout Thursday morning in protest of safety issues on campus and around the city, as well as the likelihood of temporarily relocating the school to Jack Robey Junior High School.

Most of the school’s 890 students gathered at Jordan Stadium, the school’s football venue, with a few holding signs either honoring fellow student Tristian Harris or dismissing Superintendent Barbara Warren’s suggestion of relocating high school students to a campus with fewer entrance points than the present high school campus due to safety concerns.

Harris, 17, was found dead following a shooting at the Elm Street Apartments on Monday afternoon. Two males, ages 20 and 17, are being held without bail on suspicion of capital murder, terroristic act and aggravated assault.

Students were assigned to their third-period class after the walkout.

This story is developing.