Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Little Rock officer on leave after discharging weapon in Saline County

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:18 a.m.
FILE — Little Rock Police Department headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.

A Little Rock police officer is on paid administrative leave after discharging their weapon on Wednesday in Saline County, authorities said.

The officer, who was not on duty at the time, notified their supervisor and an administrative investigation began, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department. 

The Saline County sheriff’s office is conducting the criminal investigation surrounding the event. 

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the Little Rock officer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office described an “incident” in Sardis in which an off-duty officer shot their weapon. No one was injured, according to the post. 

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the Little Rock officer.

A voicemail left for Capt. Ron Parsons at the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned Thursday morning. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT