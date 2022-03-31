Prep Roundup

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Harrison 6, Huntsville 0

Jayden Rudelis and Kale Thomason each scored two goals as Harrison rolled to a 4A-West Conference victory Tuesday at Huntsville.

Rudelis scored his two goals off assists by Will Mahoney and Jack Finn to help the Goblins (3-4-2, 2-0-0) claim a 5-0 lead before halftime. Stephen Kahn picked up a goal directly from a corner kick, while Travis Martin and Thomason each scored a goal off assists by Ethan Bixler.

Thomason's second goal came off an assist by Rudelis and forced the sportsmanship rule into play.

Grayson Dupre handled goalkeeper duties in the first half while Jace Bardin and Tag Glidewell shared the load in the second half for the shutout.

Harrison's girls, meanwhile, earned a 3-0 forfeit win and improved their record to 6-3-1 overall and 1-0-0 in league play as Huntsville didn't have enough players.

Springdale 1,

Springdale Har-Ber 0

Johnny Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game to lift Springdale past Springdale Har-Ber.

The goal by Rodriguez came with 23 minutes left on a header off a free kick delivered by Brandon Barron.

PREP BASEBALL

Shiloh Christian 4, Farmington 1

Three Shiloh Christian pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Saints took advantage of four Farmington errors to defeat the Cardinals in a 4A-1 Conference game in Springdale.

Farmington (7-6-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Michael White's sacrifice fly drove in Lawson DeVault, who drew a walk to start the game. Shiloh (5-8, 1-1) responded in the third when Miles Nantze reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a single by Caleb Anderson, with a Farmington error allowing the Saints to score the go-ahead run.

Gentry 2, Gravette 1

Crafton Beeler was responsible for driving in both Gentry runs as the Pioneers edge Gravette in a 4A-1 Conference game in Gentry.

Beeler gave Gentry (11-2, 2-0) a 1-0 lead in the first when his two-out single drove in Isaiah Lemke, who had doubled. Gravette (5-7, 0-2) answered in the third when Cyric Day walked and scored on Isaiah Larson's single, but Beeler followed that with a fifth-inning single and drove in Brayden Feathers, who hit a leadoff single.

Lemke went the distance on the mound and picked up the win as he allowed just five hits and struck out nine.

Siloam Springs 0-5,

Alma 6-3

The Airedales and the Panthers split a 5A-West doubleheader on Tuesday with Alma claiming the opener 6-0, and Siloam Springs winning the nightcap 5-3.

Logan Taylor pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout and fanned 7 for Alma (6-10, 2-2) in the opener. The left-hander tossed 94 pitches -- 63 for strikes to earn the win.

The Airedales gave Taylor all the run support he needed in the first two innings, scoring 3 runs in both the first and second. Derek Hatcher was 2-for-3 and Camden Curd added a double for Alma.

In the second game, Siloam Springs (6-8, 1-3) rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the late innings to salvage the split.

Ryder Winfrey was 2-for-3 for Siloam Springs. Christian Ledeker earned the win in relief, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing just 1 hit with 8 strikeouts.

Caden Gifford, Branson Brogan and Curd all had 2 hits for Alma.

Dardanelle 15, Ozark 7 (8)

The Hillbillies fell in a high-scoring 4A-4 Conference game as Dardanelle scored 8 runs in the eighth inning of the slugfest.

The game was tied at 7-7 after seven innings.

Millard was 2-for-2 with a home run, double and 3 RBI for Dardanelle (7-3, 1-0). Roper was 2-for-4 with a pair of triples and 2 RBI.

Dylan Herriage belted a 2-run triple for the Hillbillies (4-2, 0-1). Peyton Durning, Richdan Case, Spencer Lippott and Sterling Strick all had 2 hits each.

PREP SOFTBALL

Farmington 23,

Gravette 14 (9)

The Lady Cardinals scored 13 runs in the ninth inning to claim a 4A-1 Conference score-a-thon.

The offensive fireworks were plentiful for both teams that saw the game tied at 10-10 after seven innings. After a scoreless eighth inning, Farmington (9-3, 3-1) sent 16 batters to the plate in the ninth, highlighted by Remington Adams' 3-run home run. That capped a 5-for-7 day at the plate for Adams, who drove in 7 runs. Adams also had 3 doubles.

Morgan Uher also homered for Farmington and drove in 5 runs. Grace Boatright and Kinley Meek each had 2 doubles and 3 RBI.

Sydney Kildow was 2-for-5 with a double and triple for Gravette (10-5, 1-1). Keeley Elsea, Trinity Burnett, Kelsey Pembleton and Paige Greer all had doubles for the Lady Lions.

Gentry 3, Pea Ridge 2 (8)

Mazzie Jones scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the eighth inning as Gentry edged Pea Ridge in 4A-1 action Tuesday.

Gentry's Kyleigh Wheaton made the 1-run lead stand to earn the complete-game win. Wheaton allowed just 3 hits and struck out 8.

Jones and Wheaton had 2 hits each for the Lady Pioneers (8-4, 3-0).

Emory Bowlin was 2-for-3 with a double for Pea Ridge (8-5, 0-1).

Prairie Grove 12,

Elkins 3

The Lady Tigers scored 6 runs in the fourth inning to move past Elkins on Tuesday.

The game was tied at 3-3 before the Prairie Grove (8-5) bats unloaded. The Lady Tigers added 3 more runs in the seventh.

Kennison Hamilton was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI for Prairie Grove and Hayden Vertz was 1-for-4 with a 2-run double.

Alyssa Sisemore was 2-for-4 with a double for Elkins (4-4). Aleisha McGowan and Lacey Vanamburg also had 2 hits for the Lady Elks.

Van Buren 6-3,

Greenwood 4-2

The Lady Pointers swept a 5A-West doubleheader on the road Tuesday, claiming the opener 6-4, then a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

In the opening game, Riley Lowrey was 2-for-4 and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Pointers (9-3, 3-1). Ashlyn Michael added a 2-run homer and Allen was 3-for-4.

Emberlin Caldwell earned the win in the circle with 10 strikeouts.

Macey Cutsinger was 3-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs (4-4, 2-2).

In the second game, Hailey Allen hit an RBI triple in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie for the win.

Caldwell pitched her second complete-game of the day, allowing 5 hits to earn the win against Haley McAdams.

Charlize Taylor was 2-for-3 for Greenwood.

Cossatot River 18, Waldron 11

Cossatot River bashed two Waldron pitchers for 14 hits and got 10 walks and 16 earned runs in a high-scoring game Tuesday.

Skylar Tadlock was 4-for-4 with 3 RBI, and Taylor Burks and Chelsea Carterby also drove in 3 runs each for Cossatot River (1-2, 1-0).

Peyton Boyd was 2-for-3 with 2 doubles for Waldron (2-8, 0-2).

