Pulaski County deputies arrest suspect in February homicide

Pulaski County deputies on Thursday arrested a man who is charged in the Feb. 8 death of a 54-year-old in College Station, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Deshaun Morton, 24, of Little Rock in connection with the crime during a traffic stop at 10 a.m. Thursday on Baseline Road in Little Rock.

Morton faces a charge of capital murder in the death of Jimmy Hadley, who was found fatally shot on the floor of a 4301 W. Line St. residence, about 3 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 440 interchange, at around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8.