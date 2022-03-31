Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Roaming Union in the seventh

BEST BET Americain Joey in the second

LONG SHOT Incorruptible in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.6%)

MEET 148-438 (33.8%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $40,000, 51/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

ADMIRABLY*** is taking a slight jump in class on the heels of a nearly six-length win, and he is a good finisher in a field loaded with early speed types. CAVE RUN is a consistent finisher and a three-time winner at Oaklawn. TOWN CHAMP has won five of 11 career races at Oaklawn, and he possesses good speed and is capable of withstanding pace pressure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 AdmirablyCabreraPotts2-1

7 Cave RunHiraldoVance5-1

4 Town ChampCourtHewitt7-2

5 Carbon StrykerGutierrezBroberg6-1

6 Jack Van BergVazquezDiodoro7-2

1 SturgillBaileyHewitt6-1

3 King of the CourtCohenRichard6-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

AMERICAIN JOEY*** has been consistently earning the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher class level. TOP BRASS defeated a solid field of $5,000 claimers at Houston just seven days ago, which was his first race for trainer Karl Broberg, who has been on a prolonged streak at this meeting. KIERKEGAARD has finished with energy in two third-place finishes, and he gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Americain JoeyFrancoVance3-1

9 Top BrassTorresBroberg4-1

7 KierkegaardBaileyRengstorf5-1

5 Fort RidgeContrerasHewitt8-1

2 Dixie StreetRosarioAsmussen7-2

6 He's So ZazzyCourtMartin12-1

1 Chicory BlueGutierrezLitfin6-1

8 Time HeistJordanLitfin10-1

4 El VenueCanchariMorse12-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $12,500

A.K. SAFARI*** finished second in a key race at Fair Grounds just two races back, and he followed the effort with a dominating 13-length win, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. SPORTS FAN has not won a race since 2020, but he is a consistent in-the-money finisher and finally draws a favorable inside post. TIZ McNAMARA is moving up a condition following a strong three-length victory, and the pace figures fast enough to set up his late charge.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 A.K. SafariHiraldoHartman7-2

1 Sports FanCabreraBroberg6-1

7 Tiz McNamaraLopezBecker5-1

6 Restoring HopeBaileyHaran3-1

5 SouthernerCanchariPuhl4-1

2 Call of HonorVazquezCompton6-1

8 Foxy AceTorresSmith6-1

3 RevenioHarrZito15-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

SALUE THE FLAG*** finished second behind a heavily-favored winner and six lengths clear of third in her first try around two turns. Moreover, she has an experience edge over her two primary rivals. DANCE IT is a beautifully bred filly from the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen, and she has a series of encouraging workouts. SLEEPLESS DREAM is another unraced filly who sports good workout times dating to last summer in Kentucky, and she is likely to be a more generous price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Salute the FlagQuinonezJones8-5

3 Dance ItRosarioAsmussen7-2

5 Sleepless DreamGonzalezBarkley8-1

2 Lady CommanderCourtFires9-2

1 Quality ChromeGarciaMason5-1

7 GoldenaBaileyHollendorfer8-1

4 Pray GloriaPereiraOrtiz10-1

5 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

SHE'S HAMAZING** had a less than ideal trip in a clear second-place route finish, and the improving filly is back sprinting and should be difficult to hold off with a clean trip. WAR MUSIC crossed the wire two positions behind the top selection around two turns, but she appears a better sprinter and the beaten post-time favorite may make amends. HALF SCOUT has been earning competitive Beyer figures at the meeting, and she is having blinkers removed, which can produce an improved performance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 She's HamazingJordanGonzalez7-2

7 War MusicGutierrezOrtiz5-2

4 Half ScoutHarrCline10-1

9 Jeri DawnCourtAshauer5-1

6 Chai TeaTorresMartin6-1

8 Mazie GCabreraVance8-1

3 Rebel VisionPereiraCascio15-1

2 Sailaway and HideBaileyRhea15-1

10 Cancan SareeFrancoMartin12-1

1 On a ShoestringTorresDixon30-1

11 NavigationalbeaconHiraldoWilson20-1

6 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

LIVING FOR TODAY*** has been a clear winner in both of her races at the meeting, and new trainer Robertino Diodoro keeps her in the conditioned claiming ranks. INTO CLASSIC has not raced since December, but she won two of her last three races in California, and she appears to be training well for new connections. THETRUTHISTHETRUTH ships up from Fair Grounds for a strong team, and she may be able to lead this field past every pole.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Living for TodayCohenDiodoro3-1

2 Into ClassicCanchariAmescua5-2

8 ThetruthisthetruthRosarioAsmussen6-1

7 My Boss LadyCabreraVillafranco4-1

6 Beauty DayHarrMorse5-1

1 Warm BeautyBaileyRhea15-1

5 Lady GustoLopezHewitt10-1

3 Denali RocketJordanMartin12-1

7 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

ROAMING UNION**** has shown good early speed in two in-the-money finishes at the meeting, and he is dropping in class and picks up champion rider Joel Rosario. V.I.P. WHO has crossed the wire second best in all three of his local races this meeting, which followed a six-win campaign in 2021. BEAR ALLEY is the likely pacesetter from his rail post, and he has a strong record at today's two-turn distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Roaming UnionRosarioCasse2-1

3 V.I.P. WhoLopezWilliams7-2

1 Bear AlleyGonzalezVon Hemel6-1

6 Lookin for EightCabreraVance8-1

4 Most SandisfactoryFrancoDiodoro4-1

7 FredonianVazquezRichard8-1

2 MoroccoHiraldoCompton6-1

8 David's GemGarciaGarcia15-1

8 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

INCORRUPTIBLE** set a pressured pace before drawing clear in a smart sprint victory, and he has improved in every start this season and may be able to take this field wire to wire. LEADING WEST suffered a tough luck defeat at this level March 6, and the consistent 5-year-old is the one to beat. NOTARY is the strongest finisher in the race, and the pace should be honest and he is likely to benefit from an inside trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 IncorruptibleGutierrezHolthus12-1

7 Leading WestCabreraOrtiz5-2

1 NotaryGonzalezMason9-2

9 Tiz Rye TimeVazquezVan Berg3-1

5 Sol Del SurSantanaCasse6-1

3 CalibrateFrancoRosin8-1

2 Chisholm TrailHiraldoHawley12-1

8 Silent DiscoJordanOrtiz10-1

4 SchmoozeRosarioAsmussen6-1

9 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

MAMMOTH SPRING*** showed marked improvement when third in his second race, and he has good speed and may not have to improve to win. BRASKA did finish in front of the top selection when beaten only a neck two races back, but he is a 13-race maiden who typically breaks a step slow. PERIPATETIC rallied to fifth in a promising second race, and an improved break from the gate will make him a threat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Mammoth SpringCanchariHornsby3-1

8 BraskaHarrCline6-1

1 PeripateticWalesWitt5-1

3 Point BlankQuinonezFires6-1

14 Vision of EliasTorresMartin6-1

13 JustdennisHebertHewitt20-1

12 My Kinda TetonBaileyRhea8-1

10 HardscrabbleCabreraMoquett7-2

9 Moonshine SurferJordanDeatherage30-1

11 Moonshine MaxGutierrezMartin12-1

2 Preacher's PetFrancoMartin20-1

4 Orbital StarrMedellinPrather 20-1

5 Mr. Wully BullyCourtCreighton20-1

7 Mo Hawk ManHiraldoMcKellar20-1