Rogers approves online bidding service

In other business

The Rogers City Council took the following actions Wednesday:

• Amended the 2022 budget to add insurance proceeds of $1,149 related to damage a Rogers ambulance received in a vehicle accident.

• Authorized the destruction of certain archived city records. The records will be shredded in the parking lot of city hall on Earth Day, April 22. The public is invited to bring personal records to be destroyed.

• Amended the 2022 budget to add a $16,500 donation from The Rotary Club of Rogers Foundation for park benches to be placed around Lake Atalanta and The Railyard Bike Park.

• Approved rezoning 510 N. Third St. from the residential duplex and patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- Contractors will have the option to download bid information for public works projects online and submit bids electronically.

The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance and a resolution designating Central Bidding of Baton Rouge, La., as the city's vendor for electronic bidding service for public works projects and the renovation of historic sites for 2022. The company will also provide services to Rogers Water Utilities, said city attorney John Pesek.

Bidders will still have the option to submit bids traditionally through the city clerk's office, he said.

The Resource and Policy Committee recommended the measure, said council member Barney Hayes.

The company posts advertisements for intentions to seek bids and bid information on its website CentralAuctionHouse.com. Businesses can also submit bids through the site, Pesek said.

"It will make it easier on bidders," he said.

Central Bidding will provide services at no cost to the city, Pesek said. The cost will be passed on to bidders when they download bid information, he said.

Public works include larger projects such as creating or doing major alterations to a street or building, Pesek said. The city doesn't do a lot of historic restorations, but it included the wording in the ordinance and resolution to match the state statute, he said. The city requires any public works projects or historic restorations over $50,000 to go out to bid, he said.

State law required the council to pass both an ordinance and resolution, and the resolution will have to be updated annually, Pesek said. There are three companies that provide the electronic bidding service, so the city can choose a different company in the future, he said.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to adopt the updated Benton County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan is updated every five years, said Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. The 335-page plan addresses all the hazards that impact Benton County and is adopted by all cities in the county, he said.

Jenkins noted Rogers had a refresher on the tornado siren plan early Wednesday when a tornado hit Springdale.

He said it's important to remember tornado sirens are an outdoor warning system that may not be heard indoors, and he urged people to have layers of protection and take personal responsibility for paying attention to the weather.