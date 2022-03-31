Seton Hall hires St. Peter’s coach

BASKETBALL

Seton Hall hires Holloway as coach

Shaheen Holloway is leaving Saint Peter's for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall Athletic Director Bryan Felt announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening. It really wasn't a surprise. Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Willard left last week for the head job at Maryland.

Holloway, whose Peacocks knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky. No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue before falling to North Carolina, will get a substantial raise. Willard earned $2.4 million last season, about tenfold what Holloway got at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school in Jersey City, N.J. Holloway, whose teams play a hard-nosed game trademarked by defense, will be introduced at a campus press conference today.

"Life has a way of coming full circle," Holloway said in a statement. "This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it's where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach. To say that I'm excited to get started as the head men's basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement."

Holloway led the Peacocks to a run of three consecutive top-three finishes in the MAAC, a first for the program since the school's first three seasons in the conference in the early 1980s. They won the MAAC Tournament to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2011. The program was 64-57 under his lead, including 22-12 in 2021-22.

St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



