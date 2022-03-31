Smith refused to leave, Oscars’ organizer says

NEW YORK -- The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused to do so.

The academy's board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the group's standards of conduct. The academy said disciplinary action could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

Many have focused on why Smith was allowed to remain seated in the front row of the Dolby Theatre after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested that it had attempted to remove him from the audience.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the academy said. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

A representative of the academy declined to give specifics on how it tried to remove Smith. After he struck Rock in response to a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, several stars including Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry spoke with Smith.

The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again April 18. The academy has condemned Smith's onstage assault of Rock, but it used stronger language Wednesday.

"Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television," the academy said. "Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and viewers, saying, "I was out of line and I was wrong."

Only a very small number of academy members have ever been expelled, including Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby.

Rock, who is yet to respond publicly, was to perform stand-up comedy Wednesday night in Boston.