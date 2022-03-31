Springdale schools reopen today, including damaged George Elementary

SPRINGDALE -- All Springdale public school buildings will be open today, including George Elementary School, where a tornado hit early Wednesday, destroying the gym, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.

"It is amazing the difference in how the day started to how it appears to be closing out," Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent, said in Wednesday's announcement. The district canceled classes Wednesday after the tornado hit George Elementary School. Severe weather also knocked out power in parts of the city.

Structural engineers deemed George Elementary safe despite severe weather damage, the district said in its statement. George Elementary has 64 staff members and 623 students. The school was the only district building to sustain damage in the storm.

George Elementary's main building sustained minor damage, but the gym and outside playground equipment were destroyed, according to the district. Milestone Construction Co. of Springdale, along with multiple construction specialists, repaired the roof system of the main building. This allows students to return today, the district said.

The kitchen and cafeteria dining area in the school also were damaged. The cafeteria is clean and ready for staff and students, the announcement said. The kitchen may take additional time to restore, so for at least today, student meals will be prepared off site, then served in the dining area, according to the announcement.

"George Junior High School is preparing for the elementary students to utilize gym spaceif needed," Cleveland said. "We are proud of the George schools for their leadership, creativity and partnership."

The George elementary and junior high schools are adjacent to each other.

Cleveland expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the Springdale community, district partners, city officials, school personnel and School Board members. He commended district staff for their efforts to support area families and reopen George Elementary.

"Today was different. It was hard. You showed grit, compassion and displayed your true character. We all will need to continue that same determination moving forward," he said.

Jose Valdez, a custodian at George, at mid-morning walked across the school's front lawn picking up pieces of shingles, splintered wood and other debris. The lawn was nearly clear and looked ready for racing children.

But a snapped power pole leaning over the Razorback Greenway served as an eerie entrance to George Elementary's pre-kindergarten playground. The fence was nowhere to be seen, but plastic children's toys were strewn across the north yard of the school and into the back yard of a home that borders the school's property. Their bright colors seemed out of place on the dreary day.

The school's gym, which was a standalone building behind the school, looked like a crumpled piece of aluminum foil.