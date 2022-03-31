At a glance

UCA FOOTBALL SCHDULE

All times TBA

DATEOPPONENT

Sept. 1Missouri State

Sept. 10at Mississippi

Sept. 17at Idaho State

Sept. 24at SE Missouri State

Oct. 1Austin Peay*

Oct. 8Lindenwood

Oct. 15at Kennesaw State*

Oct. 29North Alabama*

Nov. 5at E. Kentucky*

Nov. 12at Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 19Jacksonville State*

*ASUN game

FOOTBALL

UCA releases 2022 schedule

Central Arkansas released its 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday afternoon, featuring five home games and a complete ASUN Conference schedule for the first time.

The Bears will open with Missouri State on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Conway before three straight road games against Ole Miss, Idaho State and Southeast Missouri State.

"We get an opportunity to play three Division I FCS opponents all for the first time in our program's history," Coach Nathan Brown wrote in a release. "Idaho State will be a fun experience for our program and team. An opportunity to play football in a part of the country you don't normally get to see."

New ASUN member Austin Peay will then visit Estes Stadium in Conway on Oct. 1 to begin conference play for UCA. The Bears will have three home games in October.

UCA will have just one home game in November, its regular-season finale Nov. 19 against Jacksonville State.

GOLF

UALR women 6th, ASU 10th at Georgia St. Invitational

UALR sophomore Agathan Alesson closed with back-to-back rounds of even-par 72 to take sixth place in the individual standings Tuesday in the Georgia State Invitational at Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek, Ga.

Alesson logged nine birdies en route to her first top-10 finish of the season. UALR finished sixth in the team standings with 54-over 918 -- nine shots behind team champion Xavier.

Viktoria Krnacova joined Alesson in the individual top-20 despite a final-round 6-over 78 that dropped her from 11th to 19th.

The Red Wolves finished 10th, shooting 69-over 933 over the three rounds. Sophomore Kayla Burke was ASU's top individual with a 15-over 231. Her 24th-place tie marks a third top-25 finish in her past four outings.

UCA men 12th at Nicholls Intercollegiate

The Central Arkansas men finished 12th among 13 teams during the Nicholls Intercollegiate at Ellendale Country Clun in Houma, La., twice shooting over 300 as a team en route to a 37-over 901 showing.

Sophomore and Fayetteville native Palmer McSpadden turned in a team-best 6-over 222 for the event, including a second-round 4-under 68.

Central Arkansas women take third

A final-round 4-under 284 gave the Central Arkansas women sole possession of third place in the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic at Council Fire Golf Club on Tuesday.

Freshman Camila Moreno and sophomore Elin Kumlin both fired rounds of 3-under 69 to edge their way into the top 10. Moreno's seven-place finish marked her fourth top-10 finish of the season.

Tania Nunez finished 36th with a 1-over 73 as UCA took its third podium finish of the season from among 20 teams.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Shell grabs Sun Belt weekly honors

Carter Shell was named the Sun Belt Conference's Men's Field Athlete of the Week after placing fourth overall in the long jump at the Texas Relays last weekend.

His leap of 26 feet, 5 1/2 inches is the second-best in Red Wolves outdoor history and is currently the second-best in Division I this season. Shell, who was the Sun Belt's indoor long and triple jump champion, currently holds the world's fifth-best non-wind-aided jump in 2022.

-- Mitchell Gladstone