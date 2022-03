1. A metal golf club.

2. A police officer.

3. A five-cent coin.

4. The horse of the Lone Ranger.

5. The smallest planet.

6. An Olympic first-place medal.

7. A type of electronic signage.

8. An airtight, sealed metal container.

9. A type of paper used to make a copy.

ANSWERS:

1. Iron

2. Copper

3. Nickel

4. Silver

5. Mercury

6. Gold

7. Neon

8. Tin

9. Carbon