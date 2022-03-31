Texas commit considering OV to Arkansas

Texas cornerback commitment Jamel Johnson enjoyed his March 12 visit to Arkansas so much he is considering an official visit in June.

Johnson, 6-1, 185, of Arlington (Texas) Seguin, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Baylor and other programs.

He enjoyed spending time with cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and learning about his coaching style.

“He’s a very technical coach,” Johnson said. “He’s going to teach every little thing to get better.”

Johnson said there is not a day that Bowman doesn't reach out to him.

“He wants me and he’s going to stay in touch,” Johnson said.

He said he is considering an official visit to Fayetteville in June.

“Southern Cal, of course, Texas, LSU and probably Ole Miss and Arizona State," said Johnson of schools he is looking to officially visit.

ESPN rates Johnson a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 cornerback and No. 110 recruit in the nation for the 2023 class. Arkansas' facilities stood out.

“They have a good indoor and good practice fields and a good team meeting room,” he said.

Johnson described way the trip exceeded his expectations.

“Really how everybody is bought in over there,” he said. “I got to talk to the players, multiple coaches the defensive coordinator, the head coach.”

His meeting with Coach Sam Pittman was a highlight.

“I like how he said he’s never leaving Arkansas,” Johnson said. “He loves the city, he loves the school, he loves to coach.”

He was accompanied by his mother, who also enjoyed the visit.

Johnson said he plans to have a college decision in July or August.