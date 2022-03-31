Tornado demolishes Springdale elementary school gym; high winds rip roofs, siding from buildings in east Arkansas





SPRINGDALE -- A line of strong thunderstorms moved across Arkansas on Wednesday, spawning an EF-3 tornado that destroyed buildings in Springdale in the predawn hours.

Seven people were injured, according to Springdale police. One was in critical condition late Wednesday.

The tornado, with winds from 136 to 165 mph, destroyed a gymnasium at George Elementary School and heavily damaged a facility operated by Nilfisk-Advance, a supplier of floor cleaning equipment.

Two hangars at the Springdale Municipal Airport were damaged, but no planes were, said Daniel Hughes, general manager of Summit Aviation, the airport's fixed-base operator.

"We got lucky considering what hit that factory down there," he said of the Nilfisk facility, which was about 400 yards from the airport.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 5.2 miles from 4:04 a.m. to 4:12 a.m. Its maximum width was 350 yards.

The tornado developed south of Joyce Boulevard and east of Steele Boulevard, southwest of the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville, according to the National Weather Service.

"The tornado damaged businesses, blew down trees, rolled a van and then moved across the western portion of the mall," according to the weather service.

From there, it went across Main Drive in Johnson and into Springdale, damaging numerous homes and businesses and flipping a vehicle in a driveway.

The tornado pulled an exterior wall from the Malco Razorback Cinema building's framework, Denny Kolb, the manager, said on Facebook. The theater opened Wednesday, but four of its 16 auditoriums remained closed.

An auto shop building on Main Drive was blown off its foundation during the storm, knocking down power lines and keeping the street closed through mid-morning.

"We just got the building out of the street," Chief Chance Wright with the Johnson Fire Department said around 10 a.m.

Farther south in the Ouachita Mountains, strong winds blew a large tree onto a mobile home in Polk County, said Sheriff Scott Sawyer.

He said a mother and young child were trapped in the bathtub inside the residence about 6 miles north of Mena.

Deputies forced their way into the home, located the mother and child and were able to free them, the sheriff said. The two were physically unharmed.

Elsewhere, a large tree fell onto a car on U.S. 71, Sawyer said. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The storms caused some flash flooding in the central Ozarks before moving into eastern Arkansas, where Jonesboro recorded 51 mph wind gusts at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts were 40 mph in Blytheville and West Memphis.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the fast-moving storms were out of Arkansas and moving across Mississippi, where they appeared to produce several tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 90,000 homes and businesses were without power from Texas to Mississippi, where downed trees blocked a street in the capital city of Jackson, according to The Associated Press.

Capt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, said storm damage was reported from Johnson to Whisler Mobile Home and RV Park, just east of the Springdale Municipal Airport.

Springdale School District officials announced that all students in Springdale will return to class today. George Elementary, which received significant storm damage, has been declared structurally sound, according to a news release from the district.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse declared the city a disaster area Wednesday, as did County Judge Joseph Wood of Washington County.

Karri Stout started running for her children when the tornado struck her home early Wednesday morning on South Powell Street in Springdale.

The children escaped harm, but her brother and father -- David Lee Stout, 31, and James Stout, in his 50s -- were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The screech of a chain saw came from what was left of Karri Stout's home at the Woodridge Estates Mobile Home Park on South Powell Street. A neighbor was trying to free her car from a large tree. Three were uprooted and blown on Stout's home.

"I was right there when the tornado hit," she said, pointing to the area of her home crushed by the trees.

So were her dad and her brother, she said.

Karri Stout showed bruises and scrapes on her left arm, which she said had been pinned under a tree. Her arm still held the identification bracelet from her own trip to the emergency room.

Her children, both in their teens, were unharmed, she said.

A walk through the streets of the trailer park showed that most homes received damage -- downed trees, outdoor decks ripped from the homes, roofs stripped away.

Firefighters from Springdale and Fayetteville, Washington County Emergency Services and other first responders spent the morning checking houses door-to-door in the damage area. No one was reported missing, Taylor said.

According to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center, reports of storm damage in Arkansas on Wednesday included that:

• Part of the roof was blown off the Lepanto Museum in Poinsett County.

• Trees were blown down and an old chicken house was damaged near Harmony in Johnson County.

• A roof was torn off a mobile home at Dyess in Mississippi County.

• A semi was blown off Interstate 55 near Burdette in Mississippi County.

• Siding was blown off a home in Marie in Mississippi County.

• An irrigation center pivot overturned near Marmaduke in Greene County.

• A telephone pole was down near Corning in Clay County.

• A large tree limb was down in Craighead County.

Information for this article was contributed by Brianna Kwasnik of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





A worker walks through the remains of the George Elementary gym in Springdale on Wednesday after a tornado destroyed the gym and playground equipment and damaged the kitchen and cafeteria. Engineers deemed the school safe to reopen today. More photos at arkansasonline.com/331tornado/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)





