Two Zebras given all-state honors

ScorebookLive.com named Pine Bluff High School sophomore Courtney Crutchfield second-team all-state and senior teammate Troy'reon Ramos third-team all-state Tuesday.

Crutchfield finished the season averaging 23.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game in helping Pine Bluff reach the 5A state semifinals. Ramos turned in 16.7 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals per game.

Magnolia guard Derrian Ford was selected player of the year after leading the Panthers to an unbeaten season. Ford was also named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

First team members include Ford, Blytheville post Rashaud Marshall, Russellville combo guard Donyae May, Morrilton small forward Joseph Pinion, North Little Rock combo guard Nick Smith Jr., Farmington combo guard Layne Taylor, North Little Rock post Kel'el Ware and Jonesboro senior Quion Williams.

The second team is Crutchfield, Maumelle shooting guard Carl Daughtery Jr., Marion shooting guard Ryan Forrest, Fayetteville combo guard Landon Glasper, Paragould wing Isaiah Jackson, Osceola wing Daylen Love and Lake Hamilton combo guard Demetrius Sharp.

The third team is Ramos, Little Rock Central shooting guard Annor Boateng, Marion point guard Jayden Forrest, Bentonville post Caden Miller, Lake Hamilton combo guard Zac Pennington, Little Rock Parkview small forward Cam Wallace, North Little Rock small forward Corey Washington and Jonesboro combo guard Jesse Washington.

Taylor earned sophomore of the year honors. Jonesboro's Wes Smith was named Coach of the Year.