Uncertainty over the Arkansas Travelers’ future in North Little Rock, explained

Whether the Arkansas Travelers will remain in North Little Rock for the long term is an open question, as city leaders and the team are deadlocked over who should pay for upgrades at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Back up: why does the park need upgrades?

Dickey-Stephens Park is the home of the Arkansas Travelers, the minor league AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

In February 2021, Major League Baseball announced a "new model" and eliminated 40 minor league teams. As part of the reorganization of the minor leagues, Major League Baseball said it will require "modernized facility standards" for ballparks.

Major League Baseball has not specified what the "new model" for minor league baseball will look like when it comes to facility standards.

Spokespeople for Major League Baseball did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Democrat-Gazette.

What are the proposed upgrades to the park?

Mayor Tracy Hartwick has said the city will spend $7 million on upgrades to address persistent problems with sinkholes on the field.

However, the Travelers are seeking approximately $5 million more from the city for other upgrades, including to the field lights, clubhouse, batting cages and bathrooms as well as for a new roof and air-conditioning units.

What about the proposed upgrades is causing conflict?

The stadium, opened in 2007, was built by the city of North Little Rock for $32.6 million, and the Travelers rent the stadium from the city for an annual amount, currently $230,000.

Therefore, as tenants, not owners, of the park, the Travelers say the team is not responsible for upgrades to the facility.

However, the lease signed by the Travelers states "The Team shall be solely responsible for, and shall make and perform, all Maintenance and Repairs." North Little Rock city officials argue that makes upgrades to the park the responsibility of the team.

What would happen if upgrades are not made?

The deadline set by Major League Baseball for upgrades to minor league parks is 2023.

If Dickey-Stephens Park does not meet the league’s standards by then, Major League Baseball could ask the Travelers to explore relocation.

Rusty Meeks, executive vice president and chief executive officer of the Travelers, said the earliest the Travelers could relocate would be 2025.

Read more about the conflict over the park's upgrades from reporter Neal Earley