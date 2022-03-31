Walmart, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in court tussle over pregnant worker policy

Attorneys for Walmart Inc. and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are scheduled to present opening arguments today in the agency's appeal of a judgment regarding Walmart's pregnant-worker policy.

The EEOC is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals of the 7th Circuit in Chicago to reconsider a lower court's February 2021 ruling granting Walmart's motion for summary judgment and dismissing the case.

In the original complaint, filed in September 2018 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, the EEOC claimed on behalf of pregnant employees at a Walmart distribution center that the company failed to accommodate their pregnancy-related medical restrictions.

That argument was based on Walmart's Temporary Alternate Duty policy, which at the time covered by the suit offered temporary, light-duty accommodations for up to 120 days for workers injured on the job, court records show.

But the federal court sided with Walmart's argument that the EEOC failed to show that Walmart intentionally discriminated against pregnant workers, according to court documents.

The Bentonville-based retailer also said its alternate-duty policy, applicable only to employees with work-related injuries, was "pregnancy-neutral."

In the EEOC's appeal, filed in February, the agency said Walmart's arguments in federal court didn't specifically explain why pregnant workers were excluded from the policy.

Walmart responded that it sufficiently provided the legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for excluding pregnant workers from the policy.

The company said the policy was intended to reduce costs and legal exposure to workers arising under workers' compensation laws, speed recovery times of workers hurt on the job, and increase employee loyalty and morale.

In 2017, Walmart extended the Temporary Alternate Duty policy as an option for pregnant workers, who could already ask for job adjustments or reasonable accommodations.

This isn't the first lawsuit claiming discrimination against pregnant employees that Walmart, the nation's largest employer, has faced.

In October 2019, Walmart agreed to pay $14 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in Illinois federal court. The plaintiffs had claimed the retailer's pregnancy accommodation policies violated civil-rights laws.

The plaintiffs said their supervisors denied their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing ladders, and other potentially dangerous tasks while pregnant. The two original plaintiffs worked in Walmart stores.

The company said after the settlement was announced that it "has had a strong policy against discrimination in place for many years." It also said through a spokesman that Walmart's parental leave plan gives birth mothers who are full-time hourly workers 16 weeks of paid leave.

The appellate case is EEOC v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.