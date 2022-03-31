Springdale tornado ran for over 5 miles, weather service says

SPRINGDALE -- The tornado that hit parts of Johnson, Fayetteville and Springdale on Wednesday ran for 5.2 miles with a peak width of 350 yards, reports the National Weather Service.

Seven people were injured, two critically, according to the police. At least four were treated and released at local hospitals Wednesday, according to spokeswomen for the hospitals. Messages left today to learn the conditions of the remaining three hadn't been answered by noon.

The EF-3 tornado touched down at 4:04 a.m. and lifted at 4:12 a.m.

The tornado was on the ground from one mile southeast of Johnson to one mile east of Springdale, Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, reported Wednesday.

Its wind speed was 143 miles an hour, he said.

[Assistance available for those affected by Springdale tornado, storm: nwaonline.com/news/2022/mar/31/assistance-available-for-those-affected-by/]

Streets are still closed in Springdale, said Capt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department. Old Missouri Road from East Emma Avenue to East Robinson Avenue and Don Tyson Parkway from South Thompson Street to South Powell remain closed because of downed power lines.

Main Street in Johnson was closed again today because of power lines, said James Smith, the director of Springdale's Public Works Department.

Southwestern Electric Power Co.. reports 1,584 customers still without power in Washington County.

The tornado developed south of Joyce Boulevard and east of Steele Boulevard, southwest of the Northwest Arkansas Mall, reads a report from the weather service.

The tornado damaged businesses, blew down trees, rolled a van and then moved across the western portion of the mall. As it moved north-northeast from near the mall, the tornado blew down a cellular phone tower and destroyed a building near Main Drive in Johnson, the report continues.

Major portions of the roofs of several homes were blown off on Pagosa Street in Springdale, and a vehicle was flipped over in a driveway.

The tornado then destroyed the gym at George Elementary School, which was a metal building structure not attached to the school, the weather service said.

A home just north of the gym was severely damaged, and large, wooden electrical poles were snapped nearby.

The Nilfisk Advance Inc. plant at 979 E. Robinson Ave. -- also a metal building structure -- was destroyed as the tornado neared East Sunset Avenue, with several other businesses nearby severely damaged.

A hangar was destroyed and other buildings were damaged on the east side of Springdale Municipal Airport, the weather service reported. Debris on the runway closed the airport Wednesday, but normal operations resumed that afternoon, Smith said.

Minor damage to trees and to the roofs of homes continued until the tornado neared East Emma Avenue, where it appeared to dissipate, the Weather Service continues.

Debris from the tornado was carried into Benton County, the report concludes.