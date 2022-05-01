Arkansas wins SEC softball championship for 2nd consecutive season

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas clinched a share of the SEC softball championship Sunday with an 8-0 victory in five innings over South Carolina at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (39-8, 17-4 SEC) claimed their second consecutive league title. They shared the conference championship with Florida last season.

Arkansas can win the SEC title outright with one victory in three games at Texas A&M next weekend. The Razorbacks can also win outright with one loss by Alabama against Missouri next weekend.

With a 14-7 SEC record, the Crimson Tide are the only team that can catch Arkansas in the SEC standings.

The Razorbacks have won seven consecutive SEC games and eight straight overall since a home loss to Kentucky on April 16. Arkansas finished the regular season with a 24-4 home record.

In her final regular-season home start, senior right hander Mary Haff pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Haff allowed 3 hits, walked 1 and struck out 6.

Taylor Ellsworth hit a pair of two-run home runs for the Razorbacks. Ellsworth’s home run in the first inning gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead and her homer in the fourth inning set the final score.

Hannah McEwen also had a two-run triple in the fourth. The Razorbacks scored five runs in the inning.

Arkansas outscored South Carolina 28-4 over three games. Two of the games were run ruled after five innings.