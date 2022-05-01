Business news in brief

Arvest Wealth named a top adviser

Arvest Wealth Management's retirement plan consulting group has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' list of the nation's top defined contribution adviser teams with assets under advisement of more than $100 million. The list focuses on individual firms or broker-dealer teams and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution practice.

Hunt recognized as diversity employer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. was recently named a 2022 "Best Employer for Diversity" by Forbes, marking the second consecutive year the company has received the distinction. To determine the Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to survey more than 60,000 U.S. individuals who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees.

Forbes lauds bank for its diversity

Arvest Bank has been included on Forbes magazine's list of "Best Employers for Diversity" for 2022. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website. The Forbes honor comes at a time when Arvest is highlighting its series of diversity, equity and inclusion-theme debit cards as part of its observation of Celebrate Diversity Month.

Muralist opens Sleet City Art

Fayetteville muralist Olivia Trimble celebrates the opening of her art supply store, Sleet City Art and Supplies, at 914 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The store had a soft opening in December and is now officially open for business. It carries a assortment of high quality art supplies, handmade gifts and local art for sale. Trimble plans to host art classes and workshops at the store. Sleet City Art and Supplies is open six days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwadg.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.