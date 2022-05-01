Bankruptcy watch

ARKADELPHIA Debra K. Hill, 2811 Twin Rivers Drive, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Faurice Scott, 545 LR 43, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE James Eason, 3 Limedale Road, April 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Linda Graddy, 363 W. Ross St., April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
BAY Jerry Lee Hunt Jr., 212 Church St., House A, April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Tammy Linn Corbit, 2 Pershore Lane, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
BIGELOW Jared Timothy Stedman, 17600 Harrell Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jessika Ann Stedman, 17600 Harrell Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
BOONEVILLE Andrew Lee Evans, 245 N. Welsh Ave., April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Dennis W. Wilson, 400 Wesley Way, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Florence G. Wilson, 400 Wesley Way, April 22, 2022, Chapter
13.
CABOT Tracey D. Hobdell, 601 Eagle St., Apt. 8, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Robert Terry Smith, 14 Glendale Cove, April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN John Matthew Rogers Jr., 2001 Tracy Avenue, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLINTON Harvey Edward Moudy, P.O. Box 324, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Willie V. Nelson, 5 Mount Gale Road, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Auston B. Lewis, 1430 Blustery Way, April 22, 2022, Chapter
7.
Tyler D. Haynes, 530 S. Hampton Drive, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Samuel G. Hall, 166 Leslie Road, April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Gary Wayne Brannon, 39 Mace Circle, April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Cathy Howie, 1024 Ark. 133 North Apt. B, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Brandon Tay-lee Vines, 3516 Anya Drive, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Marie Vines, 3516 Anya Drive, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Robert Richard, 1411 W. 19th, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Raymond Jordan Jr., 3508 Iris St., April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Linda Carol Wilke Mull, 3068 CR 302, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Ryan Deleon, 2148 W. Meandering Way, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lora Deleon, 2148 W. Meandering Way, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH John Paul Thomson, 116 N. 53rd St, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Benjamin K. Costley, 15 Sablewood Drive, April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Dustin Boyd Simms, 920 Bell Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kelsey Calenn Ritcheson, 920 Bell Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
James Robert Sutliff, 3701 Comer Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Amy Michele Sutliff, 3701 Comer Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
GRIFFITHVILLE Justin Lee Clause, 540 Verlon Moody Road, April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG John Christopher McLemore, 905 N. Barnes, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
HAZEN Oliver E. Kelly, 1671 Japser Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cortney Kocourek, 1003 East Spring St., April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Jackie Ray Allen Sr., 2124 Sushine Dr., April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Felita Marcia Lewis-Young, 105 Lowery St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lukas Jack, 199 Birley Lane, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cristina Jack, 199 Birley Lane, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Paula Merritt, 331 Lakeshore Drive, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donald L. Davis Jr., 227 Redoak Drive, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
HUMPHREY Jerrell Robinson, P.O. Box 117, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dorothy Robinson, P.O. Box 117, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jamaal T. McNeil, P.O. Box 136, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE James Ashley Smith, 132 Pennsylvania Drive, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anitra Marie Smith, 132 Pennsylvania Drive, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Lashonta P. Jefferson, 4102 Willow Pointe Drive, April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Pamela Katrelle Kale, 4036 Gabriel Court, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Brooke Frazier, 1913 Crestview, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
JNS, LLC, 3016 Vista Court, April 25, 2022, Chapter 11.
KINGSTON Ricky Duane Dobbs, 457 Madison 2686, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
KNOXVILLE Michelle Frost, P.O. Box 14, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAMAR J. Alex Hughes, 369 PR 3690, April 27, 2022, Chapter
13.
LEOLA Charles Lance Pipes, 11905 Ark. 222, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Darius Aundre Conway, 4405 W. 17th St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sasha Giles, 6A Blue Rock Place, April 21, 2022, Chapter
13.
Brittany C. Kos, 7201 N St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kasheena Williams, 2116 S. Monroe St., April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jolliett M Starks, 35 Baltimore St., April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Dennis Smith, 600 Thayer St., April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Yowanda Smith, 600 Thayer St., April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Julius Lee King, P.O. Box 195634, April 23, 2022, Chapter
7.
Robert Watson, 8200 Westwood Avenue, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tasia Chestnut, 4216 S Bowman Road, Apt A22, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristopher B. Lewis, 13322 Colonel Glenn Road, April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tommy Mitchell, 5124 C St., April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Roosevelt Williams III, 11601 Birchwood Drive, April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
John Williams, 1816 Joyce Court, April 26, 2022, Chapter
13.
Candi M. Hill, 19 Callan Lane, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tearrial T. Bankers, 4 Clifton Drive, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARMADUKE Michael B. Butler, 100 McIntosh Lane, lot 5, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tiffany D. Butler, 100 McIntosh Lane, lot 5, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Andrew Emrich, 6 Norfork Cove, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Alvaro Barajas, 123 Darnell Lane, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Barajas, 123 Darnell Lane, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNT VERNON Christopher G. West, 31 Lester Road, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kailey D. West, 31 Lester Road, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
MULBERRY Raymond L. Williams, 9405 Old Highway Road, April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Danice A. Moragne, 3514 E. Kiehl Apt. 1408, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Bettina K. Woodworth, 604 W.Loren Drive, Apt. A, April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
SMACKOVER Ruthie Love, 809 Dogwood St., April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Chadwick Joe Pennie, 18656 Keenan Ave., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mckenna Rayne Davis, 2353 North Lowell Road, Apt. B201, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marleen Newberry, 271 Casteal Lane, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Randi Mechele Hutchens, 1619 Cartwright Circle, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY H & S Contracting Inc., 7952 Cane Creek, April 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jermaine Marquis Lewis, 408 Washington St., April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
STEPHENS Deshara Clayton, 108 Richland, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Christina Brasko, 32 D and N Road, April 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Crystal M. Eickholdt, 6615 Lost Beach Road, April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
WALDO Conyacta D. Young, P.O. Box 992, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
WARD Justin R. Wicklund, 13786 Ark. 31 North, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
WARREN Jerry Lee McGhan Jr., 1439½ S. Main St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angela Diane McGhan, 1439½ S. Main St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Roshanda M. Love, 1207 S. McAuley Drive, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Kenneth Wayne Dailey, 200 Bunker Hill Ave., April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lakeba Wickett, 405 Reynolds Ave., Apt. 6, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
WINTHROP Jeff Dossett, 165 LR 38, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Michaela J. Payton, 9405 Old Highway Road, April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
NEWARK Justin Keith Morrison, 755 N. Hill St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa Anne Morrison, 755 N. Hill St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Yoselin A. Saavedra, 2515 Bay Oaks, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jearl M. Dover Jr., PO Box 1924, April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anita C. Donley, 5614 Dublin Ave., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Saundra K. Sheard, 2301 Division, Apt. 402, April 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Denise C. Jenkins, 2500 N. Berkley Drive, April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Herschel W. Harrison, 9525 Harper Lane, April 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jesus Jasso Sanchez, 5611 Applewood Drive, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Derrica T. Onyemelukwe, 911 Aster Drive, April 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Trevor Royce Frison, 2022 Marion St., April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Holly May Victor, 720 W. Emerson St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Michael Anthony Pines, 2125 Franklin Court, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Lou Pines, 2125 Franklin Court, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Ian A. Smith, 16785 Ditmars Road, April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Raven S. Smith, 16785 Ditmars Road, April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Lydell Hopson, 1217 W. Walnut, April 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Horace Michael Williams, 311 E. Third, April 27, 2022, Chapter
7.
RISON Haywood Leonardo King Jr., 500 Rice St., April 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Aida Raquel Grau, 620 W. Post Road, April 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Tiffany Jean Green, 3620 W. Ash St., April 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Daniel Longoria, 607 King Ave., April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Taylor Longoria, 607 King Ave., April 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Farrah J. Payne, 213 Joy Drive, April 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Sylvia Roupe, 32 Grant 756, April 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Shalaine Melissa Roberts, 4 Sheila Drive, April