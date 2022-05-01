Bentonville’s downtown a far cry from its sleepy past





BENTONVILLE -- The city's downtown area is growing up quickly.

Buildings several stories tall are under construction. New shops and restaurants continue to pop up in and around the downtown square. Events like the farmers market draw crowds.

It's a far cry from the sleepy downtown of less than 15 years ago.

"The square used to close at 5," said David Wright, the city's parks and recreation director since 2008. "That was the joke. That was the perception. You didn't have any trouble finding a parking spot on the square."

The opening of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in 2011 certainly spurred development, but other action taken years earlier also laid the groundwork for a downtown boom, according to Wright.

Downtown is now an eclectic mix of housing and businesses. It even has the making of a skyline as the Ledger and Peloton office buildings -- both within two blocks of the square -- work toward completion. Both will feature parking decks, and Peloton will showcase a skybridge that connects it to its parking deck next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Along with these changes have come steep increases in real estate prices, causing some to worry about the affordability of living in the area.

The City Council last fall established the Housing Affordability Work Group to examine housing availability and affordability citywide. The group has met four times.

"Housing in general is a critical infrastructure, and the intention of the committee is to simply look at all options available," said Bill Burckart, a City Council member who's also a member of the committee. "We do believe that there are options for housing of all different price points in downtown."

THE NOT-SO-GLORIOUS PAST

Money from a 2007 bond issue was a spark for downtown, paying for work that included adding red-brick sidewalks, improving the crosswalks around the square and road upgrades, Wright said.

"We made it safe and walkable. That was a seed investment. Downtowns across the country are dying, but ours is thriving," he said.

Wright told then-Mayor Bob McCaslin the city was swinging and missing with its landscaping efforts downtown. Wright wanted to change the mindset from everyday landscaping to thinking of the square as a public garden.

"The square has a real sense of place. The square is Bentonville's living room," Wright said.

Dylan Shaddox, 29, a downtown resident, remembers a simpler time spent with family.

"My first memories of downtown is walking down there with my grandma, who also lives near downtown," Shaddox said. "She would love to go down there and hang out in a quiet area and visit the shops that were there. There would be little bands that would be there on Friday and Saturday nights, mostly in cowboy hats.

"It was definitely a small-town feeling, which it still does feel like often these days. I don't remember as many restaurants as there are today."

Shaddox said downtown is a lively place, especially in the late spring and summer. There are many options for good food and drink, and it's a very good area for photography, he said.

Jeff Mores and his family moved to Bentonville in February 2007 from Minneapolis when his wife, Tammy, took a job with Walmart. He said they immediately fell in love with the turn-back-the-clock charm of downtown, but it was very different than it is today.

"A large office supply store that spanned most of the block where Table Mesa Bistro is now had just closed," he said. "So that block was empty. The only restaurant on -- or even near -- the square that I can remember was The Station, right next to the Walton's 5&10."

But the bones for success were already there, he said. The city had just redone the streetscape. Downtown Bentonville Inc. had begun building up the farmers market and growing events like First Fridays.

"Coming from big cities where everything is so scattered, it was exciting to see the community coming together," Mores said. "There was so much potential just waiting to happen with downtown Bentonville. And we could see that."

A BUILDING BOOM

Downtown has seen a building boom since 2012, with more than 300 residential and commercial building permits issued just within a two-block area around the square in the last 10 years or so, according to Jake Feemster, city division chief for Building and Fire Safety.

Bentonville's population went from 35,301 to 54,164 -- a growth rate of 53% -- from 2010 to 2020.

Ropeswing Hospitality Group, a firm backed by Steuart and Tom Walton, has opened multiple ventures downtown over the past several years including restaurants the Pressroom and The Preacher's Son and the event venue Record.

"What our community has created here is a lifestyle -- one filled with unique outdoor, cultural and art experiences and year-round adventures like riding, flying, running, hiking, art-seeking and more -- and downtown Bentonville is the hub," said Krista Cupp, Ropeswing vice president of community affairs.

"People want what we have, to be in this incredible place to live, work and play. We know we still have lots of work to do; growth and change can feel overwhelming, but the opportunity it creates for us to build together is remarkable. We all have a role to play to make this a welcoming, vibrant community for all. This is a collaborative effort."

21c Museum Hotel, just northeast of the square, opened in 2013. It's a 104-room boutique hotel, contemporary art museum, cultural center and home to The Hive restaurant, according to its website.

A Neighborhood Market opened northwest of the square in 2015. Thaden School, a private school for grades 6-12, opened in 2017 to the southeast of downtown, on what used to be the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The public library at 405 S. Main St. also is planning an expansion. Updated plans show a 22,975-square-foot addition to the existing 38,500-square-foot building.

A $3.1 million project that opened this year added 5,500 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot historic county courthouse.

Tyler Overstreet, city planning services manager, said the variable that signals the health of downtown development is the mix of development types.

Some property owners are improving their single-family homes downtown through additions and remodels, he said.

"In some areas of downtown, we are seeing smaller-scale townhome and multifamily projects, such as in Briartown on Bella Vista Road or on Southeast Third, Fourth and Fifth streets," Overstreet said. "In other parts, we see larger multifamily or mixed-use projects such as City U in the old utilities complex, Lumen on South Walton or Brick Avenue Lofts. Ledger, Peloton, Momentary and Crystal Bridges Phase II show healthy commercial development, which leads to additional opportunities for employment and commerce downtown."

A mix of uses allows residents to live, work and recreate in a geographically concentrated area, he said.

The Bentonville Community Plan stresses the importance of thoughtful growth while prioritizing sense of place, community character and quality of life. Developments that vary in terms of scale, density and land use show movement toward these goals, he said. The plan is the city's official comprehensive plan.

There are more than 100 businesses in and around the downtown square, according to Downtown Bentonville Inc.

"The constant and significant new growth has established a vibrant, bustling downtown that puts residents and visitors in close proximity to retail, renowned restaurants, shared spaces, inclusive events and community gathering hubs," said Andrew Heath, executive director of Downtown Bentonville.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. took over management of the long-established Bentonville Farmers Market 20 years ago.

New events have been established. First Fridays, which launched in 2007, draw 6,000 to 8,000 people downtown monthly from April to November, Heath said.

Parks also have blossomed downtown. In the past decade, the city has renovated Dave Peel Park on Central Avenue and built Lawrence Plaza and the Downtown Activity Center. The Razorback Greenway also cuts through downtown.

The Quilt of Parks Project began as an effort to improve existing parks and plazas downtown by adding new green spaces, plazas and gardens and stitching them together in a cohesive, pedestrian-friendly way.

BIGGER BUILDINGS, MORE PARKING

The Planning Commission in November 2020 approved the large-scale development for the Peloton Office Building.

The property is at 215 N.W. A St., southwest of the Bentonville Church of the Nazarene and directly west of the previously approved Peloton parking garage. The site is 1.27 acres, according to planning documents. Plans call for the construction of a 175,000-square-foot office building.

The Walton Family Foundation will have offices in the building.

At the August meeting of Benton County's Quorum Court Committee of the Whole, Mike Brown with Off-Street Parking Development District No. 3 announced a parking deck would be built on district property across from the Benton County Administration Building on East Central Avenue. The municipal improvement district isn't governed by the city or county. County employees now use that area for parking. Work on the parking deck hasn't started yet.

The Ledger building is a bikeable structure with six stories designed with broad views of downtown, according to its website.

The 230,000-square-foot building will offer custom and private offices, shared work spaces and reservable space, according to its website. There also will be an parking deck associated with the building. City employees will use the first floor of the deck for their parking needs.

Developer Josh Kyles said the Ledger should be done sometime this year.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art commemorated its 10th anniversary in November. It continues to grow and influence the regional economy. Museum officials also announced a 100,000-square-foot expansion last year. A new parking deck also is being built at the museum.

Diane Carroll, chief communications and marketing officer with the museum, said the parking deck has 800 parking spaces. The project is about 50% complete. Preconstruction work on the expansion is underway, she said.

Crystal Bridges' investment in the area continued with the February 2020 opening of the Momentary, a 63,000-square-foot, multidisciplinary contemporary art space in what was once a Kraft Foods plant. The Momentary is about 1½ miles from Crystal Bridges near the 8th Street Market and along the Razorback Greenway.

A three-level parking deck at the Momentary with around 600 spaces opened in January, said Angel Horne, Momentary public relations manager. The parking deck is part of phase one of a South of Momentary development project, according to planning documents. Phase two plans include a multifamily housing development with 50 residential units and a small art gallery.

The new Walmart Home Office is just on the outskirts of downtown. It will take up roughly 350 acres on the east side of J Street, between Central Avenue and 14th Street. Plans include 12 office buildings, along with amenity buildings, parking decks and surface lots. The development will be constructed in phases, according to a Walmart webpage.

LIVING AND WORKING DOWNTOWN

Nikki Spurlock owns Oli+Meg just off the square on Southwest A Street. Her business celebrated its three-year anniversary March 1.

Spurlock moved to the area in 1995, living in Siloam Springs and then Bentonville. She now lives downtown. The square is much different than she first remembers it. She said working downtown gives her access to almost everything.

"You can eat local, shop local," she said. "It's getting hard for me to get in a car. There is a huge sense of community, especially among the businesses."

Lisa and Michael Clark have lived in the historic Burns home at Southeast Third and A streets for 28 years. The home was built in 1902. The area where the Clarks live is part of the Southeast Third Street Historical District.

Lisa Clark said there have been many changes over the years downtown.

"By and large there is a certain charm to Bentonville that is unique to our city," she said. "The people play a large part of that."

She said some things about downtown -- such as Dave Peel Park -- have remained consistent, but other things have "definitely changed" such as new homes, shops and places to eat.

"There has been some lovely gradual change and some quick change, but the consistency has been the people," she said.

She said she and her husband will walk from their home and visit a shop or restaurant downtown.

"It's a very exciting place to live most of the time," she said.

Shane Wilkinson, a Bentonville attorney, has lived downtown for about seven years, but he started to work downtown in 2002 as a deputy prosecutor. There probably hasn't been a week go by in the last 20 years when he hasn't been to the Benton County Courthouse.

"In the early 2000s, if I was working nights and weekends on a case, my truck was likely one of the only vehicles on the square at all," he said. "Now, you can't find a parking spot on a Sunday night."

Downtown is "simply a different world" compared to what it was 20 years ago -- and it's a better one, he said.

The Mores family lived on the southwest edge of Bentonville from 2007 until 2016, when they built a home a few blocks east of the downtown square and have loved having the heart of the community right outside their door for nearly six years, Jeff Mores said.

In September 2019, he and his wife opened Cocoon Yoga Lab at 8th Street Market, on the southern edge of downtown.

"Just like downtown Bentonville, we wanted our studio to be an experiential place, rather than somewhere to work out and leave," he said. "It's about bringing people together to experience new things -- like aerial yoga, paddle board yoga, cool collaborative events and more."

Downtown Bentonville has a lot going for it, but the one negative that needs to become a priority is affordability, he said.

"I realize I'm fortunate to have had an opportunity to build here," he said. "But I've also seen a lot of folks priced right out of the apartments, condos, houses and neighborhoods they'd called home for years.

"So, while there's tremendous balance in downtown Bentonville when it comes to cultural, culinary, artistic and entrepreneurial experiences, I see the biggest challenge ahead being affordability. There has to be a way to at least begin to strike that balance as well."

Developer Steve Knudsen, who's working on a multi-unit project and a single-family home downtown, said housing downtown is being driven by the price of land.

"The price of land has risen to the point of, you have to go to a multi-unit building in order to get your best use of that land," he said. "Right now, it is extremely expensive, and it's being driven a lot by people coming from other areas -- Chicago, New York, California -- selling homes at a large amount. To them, it's a steal. They might have sold a townhome in downtown Chicago for $5 million. They get here, and they can buy the exact same thing for two [million]. They think it's a great deal. We all think they are out of their minds. That's what's driving the actual downtown area."

Knudsen said there are no large lots available where affordable housing could go.

"Everything has been used up," he said.

Larry Kelly with Larry Kelly & Associates Realty moved to Bentonville in 1992 and has seen the housing market change over the last 30 years. The population when he moved to the city was 12,000, he remembers. His business focused on farm and ranch properties.

Crystal Bridges was a huge incentive for downtown growth, he said. Many people saw opportunity and invested in restaurant and housing property downtown, he said.

His company recently sold a "little" shotgun house downtown on Northwest Second Street for $685,000. It was on a 50-foot-by-100-foot lot.

"The house was probably built in the 1930 or '40s. No one is going to renovate that house," he said. "You can't build affordable housing on a $685,000 lot that's 50-by-100."

Kelly said the home will be torn down and the lot redeveloped.

That's how downtown goes these days.

Mike Jones can be reached by email at mjones@nwadg.com. Tracy M. Neal can be reached at tneal@nwaonline.com or on Twitter @NWATracy.

A newly built bridge and parking garage is shown, Sunday, March 6, 2021 along NW A St. at the downtown square in Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/220307Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Crews make progress April 2 2022 on the Ledger office building in downtown Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Downtown permits

Since 2012, the following permits have been issued for downtown Bentonville:

• 104 new residential building

• 32 remodel residential

• 25 residential addition

• 105 remodel commercial

• 27 commercial in-fill

• 22 new commercial building

• Four commercial additions

Source: Jake Feemster, division chief for Building and Fire Safety








