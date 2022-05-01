Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 18

Robert and Teiler Marshall, Little Rock, son.

April 19

Oliver and Bethany Thomas, Ozark, son.

Tynesha Olney and Garrian Lattimore, Little Rock, daughter.

April 22

William and Emily Gruber, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jessie and Amanda Valdez, Alexander, son.

Chase and Jessica Westbrook, Benton, son.

April 25

Seth and Kelsey Bright, Benton, son.

April 26

Hakeem and Wendy Jordan, Little Rock, son.

Alexis Long, Arkadelphia, daughter.