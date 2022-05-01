Bradford pears present pretty provocations

Over the past year, with the influx of El Dorado visitors to Murphy Arts District entertainment venues and my downtown involvement, I have been asked about various downtown concerns.

Recently, when downtown was a sea of white blossoms, the question was: Who planted all these Bradford pear trees?

I have probably planted more Bradford pear trees than anyone in the state, and to make it worse, the ones I planted are all in downtown El Dorado. It was a big mistake, and I'm asking forgiveness. Here's the story of how landscaping efforts took place.

Vertis and I own several buildings in downtown El Dorado, and from observing other cities, we realized downtown sidewalk trees are important elements in a successful downtown.

When we first bought our buildings, downtown had only a few scattered live oaks left over from Union Square Improvement District, an attempt to create a European-style pedestrian shopping area around the courthouse with blocked-off streets. It had failed, and building occupancy around the square was about 15 percent. Downtown El Dorado was on the verge of becoming an urban slum.

Since I was just about the only active downtown property owner, I was handed the reins to run Union Square Improvement District when the administrator retired. Starting in the late 1970s and continuing up until MAD was formed, I was in charge of this now defunct business district.

When I took over, the district owned a parking lot that was generating $10,000 per year in revenue. The money had to be spent on public property in the business district, and after seeing a shopping mall entrance road near Jackson, Miss., with bright Bradford pear tree foliage on a fall day, I decided to plant them in downtown El Dorado.

With the parking lot money, help from the city, and by applying for and receiving matching grants from the Arkansas Forestry Commission, I got started. The yearly fees from the parking lot and the matching grant money purchased the trees.

After I marked the sidewalk cuts, a city crew got them ready to plant. Some years I planted as many as 60 trees. Thank goodness the Arkansas Forestry Commission recommended I mix up the tree selection, so I added cypress, gum, oak, and crape myrtle, to name a few.

By 2009 I had planted over 1,000 trees, and that year, when El Dorado won the National Best Main Street Downtown in America, the judges made positive comments about our tree canopy.

I was fortunate to add different trees, because as the Bradfords began to mature, we started having problems. Large limbs split off from the main trunks, and since most of these were on sidewalks, cars were damaged. Sometimes the trees had to be replaced.

When it first happened, I thought it was because the tree hadn't been trimmed properly, and had numerous limbs cut. That helped, but this year, as it continued to happen, I realized the problem. We had several Bradfords on Hill Street that, after limbs split off, had to be taken down.

That's when I spotted the major flaw in Bradfords. Before these trees had major limbs split off, some of the upper limbs began to have a deteriorating look. They would lose part of their foliage, and sometimes wither and die.

Then one day last fall I was checking out the stumps when I noticed that every tree we had taken down because limbs split off had one thing in common: Four to six inches of rotten wood in the very center. Now, when I look at the remaining Bradfords in our downtown, and see major limbs looking frail, I know it's time to replace that tree before a limb falls on a car.

Still, some of our Bradfords are healthy, and we recently had a white blizzard of pear blossoms from those trees.

There are other reasons not to plant Bradfords. They are non-native and invasive. Although for a week in spring they are covered in white blossoms, and their foliage turns bright red in autumn, when the fingernail-size pears drop, birds eat them, and bird droppings pile up.

The few weeks of brilliance aren't enough to justify the problems. South Carolina and Ohio have banned them.

The tree planting was part of the Carter & Burgess Company plan for El Dorado's 20-block downtown. The plan recommended installing eight large courthouse planters. Then, working with the county, I raised money to take out the overgrown 1929 landscaping around the courthouse and replant. During that same time period, I used parking lot revenue to purchase and plant 50 sidewalk planters.

From what I learned working overseas and traveling in Europe, trees aren't enough. After we hauled in two antique train cars (from a cotton field in south Texas), two old English phone booths, and two large kiosks from Metrocentre Mall in Little Rock, we tackled downtown Christmas lights. When we finished with a joint effort from the city, chamber of commerce, county, and Main Street El Dorado, our downtown is a Christmas lighting spectacular.

Then I raised funds to construct Oil Heritage Park, complete with three of John Deering's eight-foot bronze statues, five pieces of historic oil field equipment, and four granite slabs with bronze plaques outlining the history of oil in Arkansas.

The landscaping, tree planting, and building renovations brought in new merchants and restaurants. The occupancy in downtown increased from 15 percent to over 90 percent.

Vertis recruited many of the new downtown merchants from other parts of town during this resurgence when the city didn't have zoning, and it all started with planting those invasive Bradford pear trees.

I guess we reversed an old saying: We made a sow's ear into a silk purse.

