Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Cline Constr. Group., 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Thang Nguyen, 2111 S. Cross St., Little Rock, $200,000.

David Evans, 3321 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

New Home Estates, 225 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

New Home Estates, 227 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

New Home Estates, 212 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Liberty Construction, 109 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $750,000.

Hartness Construction, 116 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $550,000.

Harper Construction, 900 Brookside, Little Rock, $418,900.

Kustommade Pro., 3315 W. 15th, Little Rock, $285,000.

JJ Mart Construction, 827 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $260,000.

Double A Remodeling, 4105 A St., Little Rock, $242,415.

Metro Builders, 1709 Mesquite Circle, Little Rock, $240,000.

James R. Mason, 3411 Hidden Valley Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Stephens Custom, 105 E. 24th St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 4800 Gooch, Little Rock, $200,000.

Kustommade Prop., 1621 S. Martin, Little Rock, $170,000.

Scott Greenwood, 2505 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Arek Boynerian, 2301 S. Scott St., Unit 19, Little Rock, $150,000.

VCC, LLC., 16000 Rushmore Ave., Little Rock, $150,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC., 3501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $130,000.

Mike Orndorff Com., 2119 Commerce, Little Rock, $130,000.

Mike Orndorff Com., 2121 Commerce, Little Rock, $130,000.

River City Constr., 8200 W. 24th St., Little Rock, $100,000.