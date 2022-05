The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 107 Center Stone Dr., residential, Aniyah Alexander, 12 a.m. April 25, property valued at $1,550.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, 6:30 a.m. April 26, property valued at $500.

72206

• 2709 S. Schiller St., residential, Lena Davis, 8:30 p.m. April 25, property valued at $380.

72207

• 7111 Indiana Ave., residential, Jayla Jones, 11 a.m. April 24, property valued at $200.

72209

• 9824 Chicot Road, residential, Jasmine Watkins, 12 a.m. April 24, property valued at $1,501.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Sean Galloway, 2 a.m. April 24, property valued at $51.

• 9101 Auxor Road, residential, Chireiona McFadden, 5 p.m. April 25, property valued at $476.

72211

• 1000 Kirby Road, residential, Kaylin Dodson, 12 a.m. April 23, property valued at $2,700.

• 1000 Kirby Road, residential, Victoria Chambliss, 12 a.m. April 24, property valued at $200.

10701 Kanis Road, commercial, Panera Bread, 11:20 p.m. April 24, property value unknown.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Road, residential, Damiah Cole, 12 a.m. April 24, property valued at $150.

• 4710 Sam Peck Road, residential, Myranda Bures, 12 a.m. April 27, property value unknown.

• 5500 Highland Dr., residential, Dominique Johnson, 2:45 p.m. April 27, property valued at $11,725.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1914 N. Magnolia St., residential, Halie Tyler, 12:30 p.m. April 16, property valued at $1,450.

• 801 W. 19th St., residential, Michael Corley, 3 a.m. April 21, property valued at $849.

• 1106 Cedar St., residential, Ioan Feler, 5:30 p.m. April 21, property valued at $11,000.

72116

• 3100 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Shell, 2:48 a.m. April 21, property value unknown.

72117

• 3101 Sprilghill Dr., residential, Joshua Paulette, 11 a.m. April 17, property valued at $2,205.

• 1 Gray Rd., commerical, Dephhne Ellis, 6:38 p.m. April 21, property valued at $750.

• 124 Saunders Dr., residential, Anonymous, 6 p.m. April 22, property valued at $1,100.

72118

• 2701 Parkway Dr., residential, James Penney, 8 p.m. April 16, property valued at $1,170.

• 2504 South Dr., residential, Marcial Escobar, 1:30 p.m. April 15, property valued at $2,000.