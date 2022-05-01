Business people

MUGS

• Thomas Ganey was recently appointed chief operating officer for EasyBins, a company that works on grocery logistics for suburban markets in North America. Ganey joins EasyBins from SimpleTire where he served as senior vice president of operations. He earned his master of business administration in supply chain and finance from The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and a bachelor of arts from Virginia Tech at Blacksburg, Va.

• Samuel Haest has been hired as the client manager at Kirkham, Inc. Haest earned a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

• Moorea Dippel, a physician assistant, recently joined the Washington Regional Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic where she provides care for patients in the clinic and hospital setting. Dippel earned a master of science in physician assistant studies from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and a bachelor of science in animal veterinary science from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

