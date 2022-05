Calendar 5-1-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, May 1

Prairie Lake honors pastor, wife

Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Alvin and Fleshia Lowe, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stanley Blair, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church at Moscow.

First Baptist to host The Kinsmen

The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St. The pastor, Ken Thornton, invites the public to attend. The Kinsmen consist of lead singer, Mark Little; baritone singer, Gary Newton; tenor singer Bill Hankins; and bass singer Gerald Williams. The Kinsmen received the award for the Arkansas Country Music Association's Inspirational artist of the year in 2020. Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or First Baptist Church, (870) 534-4741.

ASC presents "The Outsiders"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "The Outsiders" at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, inside the ART WORKS on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. Shows will be performed at 2 p.m. May 1. This production is directed by ASC veteran Jonathan Hoover. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season. The production depicts rival groups, the Greasers and Socials, getting into a disastrous brawl due to their violent lives. "Unfolding consequences meet Greaser members as some go into hiding, try to achieve redemption or meet a tragic end," according to a news release.

St. John plans Women's Day

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its 103rd annual Women's Day weekend in person and online. Events include Sunday, a Virtual Church School at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Tonya Lambert Boyce as the lesson overviewer; and Women's Day program at 3 p.m., with Phyllis Childs as the featured speaker. To connect online visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org; https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or Zoom with Meeting ID: 380 457 5496, Passcode: 1117; or AUDIO and use 13126266799 When Prompted use the same ID and passcode numbers.

Through Sunday, May 1

Superintendent scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship is available and 2022 graduating high school seniors have until May 1 to apply. The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families. The student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.50 and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are available by contacting the high school counselors of each school district. The scholarship was created by retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony, Thomas Gathen, David Rainey, and Andrew Tolbert, according to a news release.

Ministry seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Monday, May 2

Democratic Women to meet

Jefferson County Democratic Women will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the main Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Participants are asked to wear masks. Zelda Hoaglan is the president, according to a news release.

Through Monday, May 2

UAMS sets summer youth program

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) regional campuses will host "Find Your Future in Health Care," a free statewide virtual summer enrichment program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in learning more about careers in health care. Registration ends May 2 with limited spots available, according to a news release. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 19-20. Forms can be found at regionalcampuses.uams.edu/find-your-future-in-healthcare-application.

5-day tour offered to college ag students

College students who are studying agriculture have many potential career paths into the state's largest industry. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hopes to spotlight some of the agriculture industry's resources and job opportunities during a five-day tour for college juniors and seniors. The tour runs May 16-20 and is open to 25 students currently enrolled in colleges of agriculture or agriculture-related studies. Transportation, meals and lodging will be provided free to participants. The deadline to register is May 2 at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/agleaders.

Wednesday, May 4

First Trinity offers free food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its monthly community-wide drive through food distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until it's all gone. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. The event is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, May 5

Medicare events set in state, PB

Informational Medicare events will be held in conjunction with the Arkansas Insurance Department's Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP.) Locally, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. The event is in partnership with Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release. AR SHIIP Days are designed to reach individuals in urban and rural areas and offer free, confidential, unbiased, and educational information regarding Medicare. Staff will be all over the eastern portion of the state in May to provide Arkansans with important information and assistance. For details, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit online at https://www.shiipar.com/.

Candidate forum set at Convention Center

The Divine 9 and community partners will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown will be the moderator, according to a news release. Candidates seeking these offices are invited to participate: Jefferson County Tax Collector; 11th West Circuit Judge, Division 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 1; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 6; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 1; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 3; and Pine Bluff City Council Ward 4.

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business Expo May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event starts with breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at the convention center banquet hall. Tickets are $20 each or tables for $250. The keynote speaker will be Chris Robinson, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletic director. The trade show opens with a VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. and general public admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $5. Details: Chamber Director Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

JRMC health fair set at expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, weight and body mass index.

Saturday, May 7

Pop Up In the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7 on Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues. The community is invited attend the event which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release. The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

VFW Auxiliary to honor veterans

Pine Bluff VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, will recognize all veterans at the Veterans Service Appreciation Day May 7 at Burt's Food Court & Events, 209 S. Main St. Vendors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 4 p.m. after the Pop-Up in The Bluff event downtown, according to a news release. Speakers will include Mayor Shirley Washington, Chief of Police Lloyd Franklin Sr., Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, and retired Brigadier Gen. Roger McClellan. Recognition will be given for all veterans, Gold Star families, and veterans of the police, fire, and sheriff's departments. A Pine Bluff Quilt Guild drawing and announcement of donated quilt winner will also be made. The event coordinator is Theresa Orso of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455, Pine Bluff.

Ministry to give away iPads

Arkansas First Jurisdiction of the Churches of God in Christ will launch the CEBlake Ministry Initiative by giving away iPads along with 15 GB of high speed data to eligible recipients. The event will be held at 11 a.m. May 7 at Prayer Garden Christian Faith Center Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St. Participants must present a valid state issued identification. The deadline to qualify is midnight Saturday. People should call 1-877-787-6361 to confirm eligibility, according to a news release. The criteria for eligiblilty requires that one member of the household meet at least one of the following: receives a federal Pell Grant, federal public housing, FDPIR (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation), SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Tribal Head Start, TTANF, veterans pension, existing low-income program, WIC or be eligible by their household income.

Altheimer to host cleanup

A community cleanup will be held at Altheimer from 8 a.m. to noon May 7. Volunteers should meet at Altheimer City Hall at 8 a.m. for supplies and cleanup assignments. Supplies will be provided such as safety vests, trash bags and trash grabbers. Volunteers must have transportation to cleanup sites. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, urban stormwater agent, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Beginning Saturday, May 7

UAPB, SEARK graduations set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will conduct its spring 2022 commencement at 9 a.m. May 7 at Simmons Bank Field. The speaker will be Ruth Jones, a 1994 UAPB graduate and associate manager of the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office at NASA, Marshall Space Flight Center. Details: http://www.uapb.edu. Southeast Arkansas College will conduct its commencement for spring 2022 on May 13, according to its website. Details: https://seark.edu.

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include May 7 -- Jerry McCoy and the Groove Diggers; June 4 -- Detroit Johnny and Company; July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, May 7

ASC hosts STEAM Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a new interactive STEAM exhibition, "Spectrum of Creativity," using hands-on applications of color and light through May 7. ASC's curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create various illuminating stations to explore. Patrons can find the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, and learn how to use a green screen. Details: asc701.org.

Monday, May 9

Neighbor to Neighbor to host clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. May 9. Those who receive a vaccine will be given a $25 gift card, according to a news release. The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will conduct the clinic offering the covid-19 vaccine and booster doses. There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine, but participants should bring a photo ID, an insurance card if they have one, and their covid-19 vaccination card. The wellness clinic will also provide preventive screenings including blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol and BMI (body mass index.)

WH Sports Hall of Fame Banquet set

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the James "Jitters" Morgan White Hall Community Center at White Hall. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday. Tickets are $20 each and are available at the White Hall High School principal's office or from any Hall of Fame Committee member, according to a news release. This year's Hall of Fame inductees include: Mike Brown, Bob McKenzie, Sharon Morgan and the posthumous Steve Strahan. The Outstanding senior boy and girl athletes in each sport will be recognized. The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame will offer two scholarships for one senior male and one senior girl athlete.

Beginning Monday, May 9

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: May 9 -- First day of early voting (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) at the courthouse; and first day to receive applications for absentee voting by bearer. May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 23 -- Last day for early voting (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the courthouse. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Early Voting Times: Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Tuesday, May 10

Chamber sets council candidates' forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. Wards and candidates are: Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott; Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier; Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean. The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse. To vote in this election, voters must be registered by April 25, according to a previous article.

Wednesday, May 11

Event set for minority, women-owned firms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host its annual Matchmaker Event for minority and women-owned businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Heifer International headquarters at Little Rock. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services. Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, author, and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release. For details or to register, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022Matchmaking.

Thursday, May 12

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. May 12 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services conducts the free clinic, according to a news release. The clinic may help veterans with issues such as VA benefits, child support issues, domestic violence protection, collections, filing bankruptcy, housing, expungement of criminal records, and assistance with seeking SNAP or other public benefits. The city of Pine Bluff hosts the clinic the second Thursday of the month. Details: (870) 541-5495.

Saturday, May 14

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Through Tuesday, May 17

Absentee applications available

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the courthouse has absentee ballot applications available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if residents would like to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application, according to a news release. May 17 is the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. Voters must return the completed application to the county clerk's office in person; by mail -- Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601; by fax -- (870) 541-5324; or by scanning and emailing -- jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Thursday, May 26

County to host active shooter drill

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the County Sheriff's Office, will conduct an active shooter drill for the county courthouse on May 26 at about 10 a.m. The drill will last no longer than two hours and the courthouse will be closed during the event, according to a news release.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 1

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University. Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Sunday, June 5

School Garden contest seeks entries

Entries are being accepted for the ninth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest through June 5. Winners will be announced in the fall of 2022 and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are sponsors. Applicants may be any school with a school garden in the 2021-2022 school year or is planning to start one in the 2022-2023 school year, according to a news release. The application is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2022.

Beginning Monday, June 6

ASC hosts Art Jr. Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Art Jr. Camp -- This camp combines beginner lessons in various mediums with an exploration of "Space and Time." This camp is from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10. It is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, June 13

TOPPS announces summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 13-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Theater Sophomore Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. Sessions include: Theater Sophomore Camp -- This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Sophomore camp is open to ages 12-15 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Forestry scholarship available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.