Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be given by Kerry Jones, a National Park Service Interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park, who will tell the stories of "Eight Common Soldiers At the Battle of Pea Ridge."

The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in the history of the American Civil War. There is no admission, but donations are welcomed.

Information: Email dkp55@ymail.com.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Northwest Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy, 3424 S. Downum Road in Springdale. Meetings are on the first Thursday of each month. FCC licensing exams are conducted in Bella Vista and Springdale.

Hams and potential radio amateurs throughout Northwest Arkansas, northeastern Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri are welcome.

Information: bellavistaradioclub.org or (479) 530-0967.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking May 10 at Devil's Den State Park. Participants will be hiking to Moonshiners Cave (one mile out and back) and on the Devil's Den Trail, including the Wilderness Area spur and Primitive Campground Loop (total 3.8 miles).

Hikers will meet at the Moonshiner's Cave trailhead at 9 a.m. This trailhead can be found using Google Maps.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas, will celebrate Astronomy Week with solar viewing at Siloam Springs Farmers Market and George Washington Carver National Monument; a Moon Watch at Hobbs State Park; and Astronomy Day at the club meeting May 10.

There are activities planned for all ages, and more activities are being added. Watch for details at www.sugarcreek.space or facebook.com/SugarCreekAstro.

Information: President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writing Group meets the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is at 4 p.m. May 10 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. All are welcome to come and learn more about preserving the art of letter writing.

Information: Contact Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. May 11, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Carolyn Davis-Rohlin, "Bound and Broken to a New Creation." The special feature will be by Pat Duncan, "A More Beautiful You."

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. May 6.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministry.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. May 14 at the Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Betty Blakeley will be teaching a class on how to paint a St. Patrick plaque in acrylic. The project will be painted on a 13-inch diameter piece of wood or plate supplied by the individual. Participants are asked to base coat the background of their wood or plate in light green before the class. Other paints will be provided. Bring a water container, paper towels, a small, medium, and large flat brush and one liner brush. Also, bring a black and gold permanent marker. Blakeley will provide several patterns in a few different sizes to share.

Those attending the meeting are welcome to display their paintings for other artists to view. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest for the re-purpose table.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

The Fayetteville Springdale Elks Lodge held an Easter egg hunt April 16 at the lodge for members’ children and grandchildren. There were approximately 30 children and 75 to 100 family members that participated in pictures with the Easter Bunny and various Easter games. Due to the weather, the children played various games in order to earn their Easter eggs. The lodge provided a hot dog and hamburger lunch to the families that attended. Twenty Elks members volunteered their time for the fun. (Courtesy photo)



Emma Ronck has been selected as the Chapter U recipient of a $2,500 PEO STAR Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year. Ronck is a senior at Rogers High School. Pictured (from left) are Christy Blackshear, Emma Ronck and Linda Switzer. Peo (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is an international organization whose purpose is to raise funds for scholarships for women. (Courtesy photo)

