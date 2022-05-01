North Little Rock notebook: Council member set for honorary degree

Council member set for honorary degree

Shorter College will bestow an honorary degree to North Little Rock City Council Member Linda Robinson at a commencement ceremony May 7.

The historically black junior college, located in North Little Rock, is honoring Robinson for her work on the council, which includes helping to establish the North Little Rock Youth CARES Coalition and mentorship program for single mothers.

Robinson, who represents Ward 2, is the longest-serving Black woman in the council's history, according to a news release from the city.

This year's graduating class is the largest since Shorter College reopened in 2012, according to a news release.

Libraries team up to expand access

Laman and Argenta will team up with other libraries to expand access to their collection, according to a news release.

Soon borrowers will be able to search and request materials from other participating libraries across the state.

"This should really be helpful to students, researchers, and anyone searching for something specific," said Crystal Gates, executive director of the North Little Rock Public Library System, in a news release. "We currently offer a greatly expanded selection of eBooks and digital audiobooks through the Arkansas Digital Library Consortium."

The expanded access is part of a two-year agreement with the Arkansas State Library and Auto Graphics, a company that provides software for libraries to manage their collections.

"The Arkansas State Library has long recognized the need for a statewide virtual union catalog, connecting participating libraries' existing catalogs and making their collections discoverable in real time," Arkansas State Library Director Jennifer Chilcoat said in a news release.

City IDs in works for immigrants

North Little Rock is partnering with Hispanic outreach group Seis Puentes and Butterfly Ministries to provide municipal IDs for immigrants.

According to a news release from the city, there is need for identification for immigrants, the elderly and others to open a bank or utility account.

"Our City has placed their belief and support in Seis Puentes to partner on this much needed service," said Mayor Terry Hartwick in a statement.