Covid cases in Arkansas up Saturday by 120 as active cases hit 6-week high

The state reported 120 new cases of covid-19 Saturday, marking the largest seven-day total in April, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The daily increase in cases was 19 fewer than the 139 new cases reported Friday, but still up from the 82 new cases reported last Saturday, data showed. The day's numbers make 911 new cases reported in the past week.

Saturday's report covered testing and hospital data from the day before.

Across the state, the number of total active cases rose by 53, to 1,551. During the whole pandemic, 822,675 Arkansans have contracted and recovered from the virus, Saturday's report showed.

Four more people died from the virus, Saturday's data showed, bringing the total pandemic death toll in the state to 11,389. The reported deaths equaled the four reported Friday.

The report also showed 53 people in state hospitals with the virus, two more than the day before and marking the highest hospitalization count since April 14, when the number was also 53.

















However, the number of covid patients in intensive care units dropped by one, to 15, tying April 26 for the lowest number of covid patients in ICUs yet in 2022.

One more covid patient was placed on a ventilator, according to Saturday's report, bringing the total number of covid patients using ventilators in the state to 13.

The number of people fully vaccinated was reported at 1,588,531 on Saturday, or 55% of the state's population that is 5 years old or older.

The state has administered 4,055,426 doses of the covid-19 vaccine, according to Saturday's report, or just over 78% of the 5,166,250 doses the state has received.

Just over half, or 50.4%, of the active virus cases in the state are among people who were not fully vaccinated, data shows.