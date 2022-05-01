Cowboys address top needs

FRISCO, Texas -- The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason matched the club's first four picks in the draft.

Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi went in the second round after free agent Randy Gregory unexpectedly picked Denver.

Third-round pick Jalen Tolbert joins a receiving group that is replacing Amari Cooper. Dak Prescott's top target was traded to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move, and Dallas also lost a key to its depth in free agent Cedrick Wilson (Miami).

The first choice of the final day Saturday was Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round as the Cowboys move on from Blake Jarwin, who was released because of career-threatening hip issues two years after signing a lucrative deal.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said before the draft the Cowboys didn't have any "musts." But he acknowledged two days in that they were addressing needs.

"I don't think it's by accident that we ended up picking (positions) where we were [lacking]," Jones said. "The good news is that there are some good players there that you have to just sort out where the groupings are going to fall."

Owner/General Manager Jerry Jones said Smith was the 16th player on the board for Dallas, which had the 24th overall pick. Stephen Jones said the Cowboys had first-round grades on 14 players, lower than normal.

While Dallas ended up with more of a project in Smith compared to a pair of guards who were already gone in Zion Johnson of Boston College and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, Jerry Jones said the Cowboys had Smith rated higher.

"Can you see that?" Jerry Jones said on the opening night of the draft as he turned a piece of paper listing Dallas' preferences toward reporters, with son Stephen wishing he hadn't. "I'm dead serious. We really did have both of them rated below him."

The Cowboys had four of their nine picks in a span of 24 choices in the fifth round, starting with North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko at 155th overall. Three defensive selections followed: Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland (167), LSU linebacker Damone Clark (176) and Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway (178).

Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL football draft pick Tyler Smith, left, of Tulsa, and owner Jerry Jones hold a jersey for a photo opportunity during a news conference in Frisco, Texas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

