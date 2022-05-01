Diggs’ dinger

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman Kendall Diggs, penciled into the lineup in an SEC game for just the second time, delivered in the clutch late Saturday night.

Diggs drove a 3-2 fastball from Jack Dougherty over the wall in right field and off the Hunt Center building for a 389-foot, three-run home in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the No. 4 Razorbacks to a 6-3 win over Ole Miss before a season-high crowd of 11,736 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Diggs' second home run of the season, which had an exit velocity of 102 mph, was the third of the game for Arkansas, its second walk-off shot of the season and its first in an SEC game since James McCann's three-run shot in a 4-3 win over LSU on April 9, 2011.

"It was surreal," said Diggs, who had his jersey pulled off by teammates after crossing home plate. "It was a dream. I mean, it's crazy. You know, I can't even really fathom it."

Arkansas (33-10, 13-7) maintained its one-game lead over Auburn in the SEC West race and forced a rubber match in today's noon series finale.

The Rebels (24-18, 7-13), who stayed in the SEC West basement, will send right-hander Derek Diamond (3-3, 6.29 ERA) to the mound today to face Arkansas right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.55).

The ninth inning rally made a winner of Mississippi native Brady Tygart (2-1), who got out of jams in both the eighth and ninth innings.

"Oh gosh, what a roller coaster," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We needed a win big time. We'd lost two SEC games in a row. ... That was a huge win for us tonight, just to win, just to feel good about it. The way we won probably made it even better."

Ole Miss got its first two runners on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but only tallied one run out of them.

"We had opportunities and didn't capitalize," Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco said. "But at some point you've got to beat them and we didn't. They beat us at the end. It's a tough environment. I thought we competed. We did everything but score enough runs."

Van Horn touted the two at-bats by Jace Bohrofen and Braydon Webb, who also homered earlier, to set up Diggs' game-winner.

Bohrofen fell behind in the count before hitting a rocket single off Dougherty (1-3) that glanced off Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez. Webb worked a walk.





Diggs, who had hit two other balls with exit velocities over 100 mph in the game, got a check swing strike on a curve ball to fall behind 1-2. He took a ball, fouled off a pitch, then took another ball before jumping an inside fastball.

"They had to make a decision," Van Horn said. "He's seen two breaking balls in a row and they're going to try to slip a fastball by him. You saw what happened. It was just a really, really good swing."

The game was a battle of solo home runs for the first four innings.

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens hit a line drive shot off the Hunt Center, his team-high 11th, to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead with one out in the first against Ole Miss left-hander Hunter Elliott.

Ole Miss center fielder TJ McCants led off the second inning with a powerful shot just to the right of the batter's eye in center field to even the score against Arkansas starter Hagen Smith.

Rebels first baseman Tim Elko untied it with a 446-foot shot to left center field for his 17th of the season in the third inning.

Smith allowed two or more base runners in each of the first three innings before finding his rhythm. The left-hander retired nine of his final 11 batters, including six by strikeout, before coming out after throwing 98 pitches over 6 innings.

He allowed 2 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8.

Arkansas lost a golden scoring opportunity in the third inning after Webb led off with a bouncer over the mound for an infield single. Diggs hit a rocket liner to deep center field, but McCants tracked it down and made a running catch.

After Cayden Wallace walked, Slavens ripped a sinking liner to center, but McCants sprinted up and made an ankle-high catch. Webb tagged up and moved to third on the play. Chris Lanzilli got ahead 2-0 but wound up hitting a ground ball to third baseman Justin Bench for the final out.

The Rebels' 2-1 lead held into the fifth.

Bohrofen was hit by an 0-1 pitch from Elliott to open the inning. Webb worked a 2-2 count, fouling off three pitches before launching a ball deep to left-center field, a 410-foot shot, that put Arkansas back on top 3-2. Webb's 11th home run tied Slavens for the team lead.

Elliott threw 110 pitches in 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk and striking out 8.





Arkansas left-hander Evan Taylor got into jams in both the seventh and eighth innings. He escaped the first with no damage, but the Rebels scrapped for the tying run in the eighth.

Taylor hit the first batter he faced, Peyton Chatagnier, with a pitch to open the seventh. Pinch hitter Ben Van Cleve rifled a double into the left-field corner to move him to third. Taylor struck out Justin Bench, then threw home on Jacob Gonzalez's come-backer to get Chatagnier in a run down. He finished off the inning by inducing a pop-out from Kevin Graham.

Taylor walked the bases loaded to start the eighth, the last on a 3-2 pitch to Hayden Dunhurst, who had been trying to bunt, getting Van Horn riled up and chirping at home plate umpire Zach Neff as he went to the mound to bring in Brady Tygart.

Chatagnier hit into a run-scoring double play off Tygart, then Hayden Leatherwood struck out to end the threat, leaving the game tied 3-3.