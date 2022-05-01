EDITORIAL: A Wright choice

The Little Rock School Board voted 9-0 to start negotiations with Dr. Jermall D. Wright to be its next superintendent. Then voted overwhelmingly for a conditional contract. Any overwhelming vote by a committee or board these days is nothing to sneeze at.

So Superintendent Wright of the Mississippi Achievement District becomes Superintendent Wright of the Little Rock School District. And the district is off and running with a new leader. Again.

"Everyone in the Little Rock community," the educator emailed the newsroom, "has a role to play in continuing the upward trajectory of the school district, and I am thrilled and excited to work alongside all to ensure a bright future for EVERY child and family we serve."

Gosh, we hope he means it. And we have no reason, at all, to suspect otherwise.

"Everyone in the Little Rock community" includes those attending public charter schools, those who are home-schooled, and those who attend private schools. "All," and the all-caps "EVERY" in his email gives one hope.

A cynic might say that superintendents have come through Little Rock before with high hopes. (Dr. Roy Brooks: Make Little Rock's the best urban school district in the nation!) Then again, this is a very different school board than the ones collecting dust in the history books. This is a school board that's become used to Mike Poore at the helm. It has standards. And those standards are high.

Let's see what Superintendent Wright brings to the table, as reported by this newspaper:

• From 2017-2019, he was chief academic and accountability officer in the Birmingham school system.

It's about time those two subjects--academics and accountability--have met in education circles. Accountability, one hopes, includes transparency. For how hold anybody accountable if nobody knows what's going on in the classrooms? Could this mean that this particular educator knows that there are certain teachers who do a poor job, even if they pay union dues? (Just as there are doctors, lawyers and editorial writers who aren't cut out for the profession.) And could this mean that he'd hold those poor-performing teachers accountable for student performance?

If indeed he hopes to "ensure a bright future for EVERY child and family we serve," as he said, then accountability in the classroom is the place to start. And end.

Notably, he passed out a handout about himself last week, and it said in his leadership roles he led with "compelling vision, including inspiration, high expectations, accountability [and] transparency--not through fear or firing."

We'll see how that holds up when a teacher, or group of teachers, can't perform.

• He was the lead instructional superintendent in Denver for three years. After that, assistant superintendent in Philadelphia.

So he understands challenging school districts. Or at least challenging ZIP codes in those school districts. And still he seems eager to take over here. This man doesn't sound like somebody sleep-walking to a retirement party. Folks around here will appreciate it.

• According to Cynthia Howell's story: "His first decade as an educator was in a private, high-poverty school affiliated with his church in his native Jacksonville, Fla. After next working in Jacksonville public schools, he left to be an elementary school principal in Washington, D.C., from 2009 to 2013."

There's a lot in that paragraph. First, he started in a private school associated with his church. So he understands, you'd think, why some parents prefer that kind of school setting for their kids. And how public schools must compete with private schools to get better.

And about that stint in Washington, D.C. . . .

His time there would overlap with the superintendency of Michelle Rhee, one of the highest profile reformers in public education since memory runneth not to the contrary. Her title was actually "chancellor" of the Washington, D.C., schools, and she made the most of it until the bureaucracy ran her off a few years later.

From 2007 until late 2010, she fought the teachers unions (but increased teacher pay) and negotiated a contract that would allow her to fire nearly 250 teachers for poor evaluations.

Now that's accountability. Dr. Wright apparently watched it first-hand.

This is an interesting pick by the Little Rock School Board, for a variety of reasons. And the people of Little Rock want it to work out. As has been said before, Little Rock can't be a great city unless the schools are great.

We still believe in a place called Hope, you know. In the case of Jermall D. Wright, there are many reasons for it.