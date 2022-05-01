Famed females





The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame was held, with much fanfare and a full house of attendees, on April 20 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. A VIP reception preceded the general reception, which segued into a dinner and program. Rita Gruber, Hall of Fame chairman, gave remarks, as did Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Inducted were Dr. Margaret Louise Sirman Clark, foreign language and education professor and one of the first two Black members of the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville faculty; Cynthia L. Conger, financial planner and wealth management adviser; Dorothy Morris, philanthropist and art supporter; Amy L. Rossi, advocate for children and families; and Sissy Jones, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Inducted posthumously were the "Godmother of Rock and Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe; Mary "Brownie" Ledbetter, lifelong education and equality activist; and Carolyn Pollan, legislator and advocate. Entity inductees were the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas for community engagement and advocacy; and the Junior League of Little Rock for leadership and service.

Members of the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame's Girls of Distinction -- five outstanding area high school seniors -- presented the awards to inductees and their representatives.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame







