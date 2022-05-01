Fatal crash in Springdale leads to arrest

A man was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated after causing a crash in Springdale that left a woman dead, one of two deaths on Arkansas roads late Friday and early Saturday, law enforcement reports show.

Springdale police arrested Cristhian Rodriguez-Izcano, 30, of Springdale, after he reportedly ran a red light and his vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Tracy Harlan, 47, also of Springdale, according to a news release from Springdale police. The vehicle Rodriguez-Izcano was driving also collided with a third vehicle after colliding with Harlan's.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Huntsville Avenue and Thompson Street around 2:24 a.m. Saturday, finding Harlan unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale

Rodriguez-Izcano and a passenger in the third vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Upon release, Rodriguez-Izcano was arrested and charged with two felonies, negligent homicide and second-degree battery; three misdemeanors, driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and reckless driving; and citations for disregarding a traffic signal and driving without a license.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Jonathan Martinez-Salgado, 32, of De Queen, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 371 in rural Sevier County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Martinez-Salgado's 2011 GMC was eastbound when it left the road and flipped several times.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.