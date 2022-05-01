Former ASU DT Terry Hampton commits to Hogs

Former Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton has committed to Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“Great people, great atmosphere,” he said of Arkansas. “The coaches are really nice and great. They treated us like family. I get that family feel here and I feel like that's important being my last year."

Hampton, 6-0, 293 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 15 and had accumulated offers from Texas Tech, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Oregon State, Western Kentucky and Utah State before his pledge.

"I feel like they're doing something special here, especially going into this year,” Hampton said. “They're looking for a few changes on defense and I feel like I would be a great fit."

He played in six games after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

As a sophomore, he played in 11 games and had 35 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He recorded 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during his career.

Hampton played very little his junior season after having an appendectomy after the season opener. He missed his senior season because of a knee injury suffered prior to the season.

He grew up following Arkansas and wanting to play for the Razorbacks.

“It was a goal of mine coming out of high school, but things unfortunately happened with my injury and all, but that was the goal,” he said.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has impressed him.

"Great coach, man, great coach,” he said. “I can feel the energy being around him. I can tell he really knows what he's doing."

The Razorbacks have also offered Nebraska transfer Casey Rogers. Hampton signed with the Red Wolves out of El Dorado in 2018.

Hampton joins other portal transfers former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, LSU defensive end Landon Jackson, former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood, former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, former Georgia safety Latavious Brini and Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck on the roster.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.